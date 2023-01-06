Where is The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage?

Our family's Christmas this year was the best one yet.
Our great-granddaughter served as the focal point of our Christmas this year. She assumed that position because she was born two weeks before Christmas. What a gift!
This is our second great-grandchild. The first one is in Ohio, and we don't get to see him very often. But this new great-granddaughter is only seven minutes from our house.
The great-grandmother, the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage, is free to visit the great-granddaughter whenever she pleases. Her “free” does have a cost, and I would soon find out that cost.
Every time we visit, I have to pull the great-grandmother away.
The previous week was an interesting one.
The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came to my office and said, "I'm going to visit my great-granddaughter, and I prepared lunch in the refrigerator for you in case I don't get back in time."
She sped off and drove to the great-granddaughter's house without waiting for a response.
It was a relatively quiet morning. I stopped to check the time and realized it was time to eat. When I entered the kitchen, it was completely dark and quiet. I then recalled her mentioning going to the great-granddaughter's house.
My lunch was in the refrigerator, just as she had said. So I took the lunch plate out of the fridge and sat in my chair to eat.
Because I had not heard any sounds coming from the other rooms of the house, I decided to check on the infamous great-grandmother. She wasn't anywhere in sight.
I hoped she didn't have an accident because I didn’t know where she could be. That started to worry me. She's never been known to leave the house for an extended period without sending me a text or making a phone call.
I was ready to text her when I heard her pull into the driveway. Then, as she entered the door, she said, "I forgot what time it was. I was having so much fun…." Then she began story after story of time with her great-granddaughter that day.
When I woke up the following morning, her side of the bed was vacant. I assumed she awoke early to prepare breakfast, but there was no one in the kitchen when I went there.
Looking around, I noticed a note on the refrigerator, "My great-granddaughter needed me this morning, so I dropped everything to go and help her. Make your own breakfast."
Making a meal was simple because I'm not much of a breakfast hound dog. Coffee was the main component of my breakfast, and there was plenty of it.
When I stopped midway through the morning while working in my office, I heard no noise coming from the other parts of the house. Unless there was an emergency involving the great-granddaughter, I assumed my wife should have returned home by this point.
I started to worry about the welfare of that tiny infant. Why would The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage be so preoccupied with her if nothing was wrong?
When lunchtime arrived, I made my lunch. I returned to my desk after lunch to pick up on my work.
I paused and listened for a while after lunch, but there was only silence. I was starting to worry. Was the great-granddaughter ill, or did the great-grandmother get into some accident returning home?
Where is The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage?
Then I heard her drive into the driveway, exit the car, and enter the house. I asked, "Is the great-granddaughter having any problems?"
"Oh, the great-granddaughter is doing great," she said. "I spent the entire day with her and had a great time."
She then began a series of stories about herself and her great-granddaughter, giggling while she told me various details about that young baby.
After a few weeks, whenever I ask myself, "Where is The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage?" I only have to think about that great-granddaughter. That's where she is.
I believe Solomon in the Old Testament had it right when he said, “Children's children are the crown of old men; and the glory of children are their fathers.” (Proverbs 17:6).
Children are truly a blessing from God. But grandchildren and great-grandchildren are beyond blessing. It is God’s reward He gives to those faithful parents.
