As the Thanksgiving holiday came and went, giving way to anticipation for Christmas, I reminisced about the past year.
I thought about all the crazy things that have gone on in 2020. I couldn’t stop returning to the fact my blessings outweigh the madness of the year.
Lets face it, times are indeed tough. That doesn’t mean we should stop looking on the bright side.
For instance, I learned and grew a lot this year as a man, writer and human being in general. I realized the value in slowing down and enjoying the little things.
I met some very nice people and visited some beautiful places (if you haven’t traveled to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula you should).
I watched unfortunate events unfold from the beginning of the year nearly until the end. The world didn’t come to an end and I don’t see that happening in my lifetime.
Call me an optimist I guess, but at the end of the day, I choose to not let anything tread on my happiness.
During an uncertain and trying year, I found my resilience to be even stronger than I already believed. Sometimes you have to roll with the punches so to speak and move on from there.
There are many positive things going on in my life right now I can be thankful for.
As of today, I can still watch my nieces play high school basketball if only virtually. I’d have felt bad for one of my nieces, who is a senior, if she were unable to play in her final high school basketball season.
I was able to watch her play in-person during an early senior night.
Although my job as a reporter has changed significantly, I’m still able to do what I love.
I’m thankful for my pets, who have both helped and hindered my ability to write at home for years now.
Most of all I’m thankful for all my loved ones. My family and friends have undoubtedly been there for me whenever I need them.
I will admit, even with my optimism, I look forward to getting back to some sense of normalcy in day to day life. I miss the connection of face to face conversation. I still speak to people in person often, but it just isn’t the same as before the “pandemic era” set in.
I wish all who read this a happy holiday and new year. Here’s to 2021 bringing bigger and better things.
Submit what you are thankful for
I’m interested in hearing what Daily News readers are thankful for. Share your responses and they may be used in a future article.
Responses may be sent to kraig.younts@greensburgdailynews.com
When submitting what you’re thankful for please list your name, age and area of residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.