RUSHVILLE - Back on December 21 of last year, the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board published a piece called, “The Ugliest Omnibus Bill Ever.” After reading it, I’m honestly surprised that there hasn’t been more of a public outcry at this totally ridiculous spending package that has now been signed by the president.
Allow me to share a little of what they wrote about this last-minute piece of legislation and, again, wonder why the American people are willing to stand for it. “The 117th Congress has been the most spendthrift in history, and this week it plans to go out with one final bipartisan back-slapping hurrah—a 4,155-page omnibus spending bill that is the worst in history. This is no way to govern in a democracy, but here we are.”
Aside from the money, which we’ll get to in a minute, how could members of Congress be expected to read over 4,000 pages in a matter of hours before the final adjournment of the 117th Congress, let alone vote on a spending bill most could not have even read? That alone, is outrageous. “The Members, in their efforts to disguise what they’re doing, rolled out the final product late Monday night. They plan to whip it through by Thursday while Americans are busy with pre-Christmas plans and before even the Members know what they’re voting on.” Again, that is totally disgraceful and I’m equally surprised that the American people have not risen up in righteous indignation at such irresponsibility spending by our elected officials.
“Democrats failed in their duty to pass normal spending bills, so they are using this omnibus to finance all of government with $1.65 trillion for fiscal 2023. But wait, it’s worse. Congress is also adding major policy changes many of which deserve separate votes or couldn’t pass by themselves—from healthcare to presidential election rules to regulation of the beauty industry.” Think of that. During his brand-new year, the Congress has authorized the expenditure of over one trillion six hundred billion dollars that the government doesn’t have.
Here's more: “The bill provides a $25 million funding boost for the National Labor Relations Board, which now exists to harass business on behalf of Big Labor. There’s a 30% increase for the Child Care and Development Block Grant Program, which the left hopes to build into a universal entitlement.” Do you see what the Democrats are up to? They are gradually making more and more Americans dependent on government for their existence. How do you ensure that the left-leaning Democrats guarantee their future control of our everyday lives? By making more and more of us totally dependent on government giveaways that can only continue if Democrats continue to control the House and the Senate.
This is how it works: “Congress is jamming through major changes in public-land management; a plan to phase out large-scale driftnet fishing; new oversight on horse-racing; a restructure of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; changes to help Boeing meet aircraft-certification deadlines; and alterations to lobster regulation. That’s before lawmakers’ shoe-horned in sweeping healthcare changes on everything from Medicaid eligibility to the Children’s Health Insurance Program to Medicare provider payments.”
Don’t you think that our elected representatives should know about these changes before voting for or against major regulatory changes? The people at the Wall Street Journal do: “The political process here is as bad as most of the policy. Major changes in law deserve their own debate and vote. Instead, a handful of powerful legislators wrote this vast bill in a backroom. Members can use the need to fund the government as an excuse to say they supported, or opposed, specific provisions as future politics demands.”
Here are few places that our tax dollars are going to go in 2023, according to The Heritage Foundation. “Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey secured $995,000 for “Grid Resilience and Equity in the Energy Transition” research at the University of Massachusetts. Notice the word “equity” in the title. That means the left is going to redistribute taxpayer dollars to fix some perceived inequality in the energy system.”
“New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman was able to get $496,000 in the name of “health equity” for “pool improvements” in his home district. According to Bowman, these are “essential capital improvements” to YMCA pools. He cited evidence showing that African Americans and Hispanic children have lower abilities to swim than other groups.”
Here’s one more: “Rhode Island Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed requested $1.6 million of federal taxpayer funding for Roger Williams University for the “development of equitable growth of shellfish aquaculture in Rhode Island.” Have you ever heard of more ridiculous wastes of taxpayer money in your life? And the list goes on and on. The more dependent we become on the federal government, the less personal freedom we have and the more we will be dependent on government redistribution of the wealth created by the private sector.
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.