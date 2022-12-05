RUSHVILLE - Since the November elections I’ve been trying to figure out why the red wave that was expected, turned out to be just a ripple for the Republicans. Finally, I think I’ve pinned down the reasons why the Democrats retained control of the Senate and the Republicans gained control of the House of Representatives by only the slimmest of margins.
First, significantly more young voters came voters went to the polls than expected. Furthermore, they voted Democratic on three last minute issues that were splashed all over the media. Issues, frankly, that have nothing to do with the real, here and now, issues that matter most, not the least of which is inflation: the price of things like the price of food and the price of gas. Another is the soaring crime rate in the country’s major cities. Yet another is illegal immigration along our southern border. Finally, the illegal importation of illegal drugs into this country, primarily fentanyl.
The issues the very young voters cast their ballots on, I believe, were a total misunderstanding of the abortion issue, the climate, and student loan forgiveness. The last-minute efforts to keep the Senate from the Republicans were based, in my opinion, on these either ephemeral or misunderstood issues by liberals, progressives, (assuming there’s a difference between the two), and young, naïve, voters who’ve yet to experience much of the real world.
For the sake of clarity, let’s take a closer look at the issues that kept the anticipated red wave down to a mere ripple. Let’s start with the abortion question. What did the United States Supreme Court do when it overturned the famous Roe vs. Wade decision? By overturning it, did the high court ban a woman’s right to have an abortion as so many seem to think? No! The issue of taking on the question of Pro-Choice verses Pro-Life was not the issue before the high court! It was whether deciding the whole matter was a state or federal issue. Here’s what the Brennan Center for Justice had to say on the matter: “Is abortion a constitutional right? Not under the U.S. Constitution, according to the current Supreme Court. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (2022), the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (1973), which guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion. Some state constitutions, however, independently protect abortion rights.
In Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decided that the right to privacy implied in the 14th Amendment protected abortion as a fundamental right. Writing for the majority in Dobbs, Justice Samuel Alito said that the only legitimate unenumerated rights — that is, rights not explicitly stated in the Constitution — are those “deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition” and “implicit in the concept of ordered liberty.” Abortion, the majority held, is not such a right.” In simple terms, all overturning Roe v. Wade did was say the question of abortion rights was not a federal issue but, rather, a state issue. How each individual state decides the question of the right to choose or the right to life is up to the states because there is no constitutional question in the dispute! So, it’s up to the states to decide, that’s all that happened.
The climate question is totally misunderstood as well. No matter what we do in the United States, the impact we can have on the climate is minimal and whether annual temperatures go up or down is really not up to us. The climate has been changing – and will continue to change – not matter what we do. Furthermore, if we try to reduce carbon emissions and succeed with solar panels, wind farms, and all the rest, young voters should know that China puts more carbon emission into the atmosphere than the United States and Europe combined. Electing Democrats isn’t going to change any of that.
President Biden’s attempt to forgive student loan debt was nothing more, in my opinion, than a last-ditch effort to essentially buy votes – and it looks like it succeeded with enough young voters to keep Democrats in control of the Senate. Voting for Democrats on the basis of student loan forgiveness was as silly for young voters as the other issues in this piece. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand that President Biden exceeded his constitutional authority in another last-minute attempt to gain votes from young voters – and it, too, seems to have succeeded. Litigation is already underway in the courts on that very question – the president’s authority to forgive government student loans. Although, at least in my mind, there is no executive authority for this sort of loan forgiveness, you know it’s a question that will end up before the Supreme Court. If the president can forgive federal student loans, what about other loans to nearly every group eligible for a federal loan – home buyers, farmers, and so forth? Can those loans, therefore, be forgiven? Of course not!
If young voters had a better understanding of just what the government can and cannot do, the outcome of the election might have been far different.
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.