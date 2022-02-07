RUSHVILLE - At this writing, I wonder how many people in our part of the world realize how close we might be to the beginning of a war in Ukraine.
The first question people might ask is, “Where the heck is Ukraine?” Surprisingly, here’s what Wikipedia has to say, “It is the second largest country by area in Europe after Russia, which it borders to the east and north-east. Ukraine also shares borders with Belarus to the north; Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary to the west; Romania and Moldova to the south; and has a coastline along the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.”
The next most important question is why is it so important to Russia? Here’s what Melvyn Levitsky, professor of international policy and practice at the University of Michigan Ford School of Public Policy, said about the rising tensions in eastern Europe. (He is also a retired U.S. ambassador and served as officer-in-charge of U.S.-Soviet bilateral relations and political officer at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.) “There’s always been tension between Russia and Ukraine during the [days of the old Soviet Union.] If you go way back during the Stalin (Joseph Stalin) period, millions of people died when he collectivized all the private farms. Also, in the Second World War, some collaboration between the Nazis came through Ukraine, and certain Ukrainians and the Soviets—now the Russians—have been quite suspect of Ukraine itself.
“We need to know that Putin wants to reconstitute at least some spheres of influence that came about when the Soviet Union broke up. Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union; now, it’s a different country. He is concerned that NATO will move in. It might sound paranoid to us, but it’s a security issue for him.
“Our government recognizes that but, at the same time, we can’t recognize a country that feels that it can control the destiny of another country, even if it’s a neighbor. So, the Ukrainians, the U.S. and NATO countries can’t accept that the Russians have the sphere of influence in Ukraine, no matter what the Russians do.”
That’s about as well said as can be for anyone who wants to understand what’s going on in that part of the world.
Here’s what else Professor Levitsky has so say about what’s happening there and why President Biden is sending American troops to that part of world, “The Ukrainians and the Ukrainian government are genuinely concerned about Russia undermining Ukraine’s economy and Ukrainian politics. They don’t want to be controlled by another country, and they feel they need some protection. That’s the reason they’re interested in NATO.
“The U.S. and other NATO countries may not need to have Ukraine in NATO, but if Ukraine wants to be a NATO member, everyone believes it has that right to join in. However, I don’t think this membership will come about very soon, no matter what we say, because that really would be a tipping stone. After all, we might have a Russian invasion since at least 200,000 Russian troops are gathered pretty close to the Ukrainian border."
Why do we care? Most importantly, it’s because we have obligations to the other countries that are part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) which was created after the end of World War II to prevent this sort of thing from happening in Western Europe when the old Soviet Union existed! Professor Levitsky adds, “If Russia were to invade Ukraine, the U.S. and the Western European partners would certainly put extreme sanctions on Russia to try to isolate them from the international community.
“We would, for example, stop leadership in Russia; punish Putin personally and some of his supporters. We would try to isolate them internationally, not let them travel, take away their visa privileges to visit other countries. We could keep them out of specific financial systems necessary to engage in commerce.
“The Russians have some leverage because they provide energy via their pipelines, particularly gas, to Western Europe. So, they have some skin in the game, but I don’t think it’s in anybody’s interest to engage in a violent war. We have to hope that the Russians know what the consequences would be.”
We wouldn’t be nearly as willing to risk a confrontation of any sort if President Biden would allow the production of domestic oil and gas. If that were the case, we wouldn’t have to depend on foreign energy production at all. That hardly seems likely, however, because of Biden’s shift to the far left of the Democratic Party’s environmental concerns and his namby-pamby approach to international diplomacy.
That’s —30— for this week.
