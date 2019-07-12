Mark 4:35-41 35 On the same day, when evening had come, He said to them, “Let us cross over to the other side.” 36 Now when they had left the multitude, they took Him along in the boat as He was. And other little boats were also with Him. 37 And a great windstorm arose, and the waves beat into the boat, so that it was already filling. 38 But He was in the stern, asleep on a pillow. And they awoke Him and said to Him, “Teacher, do You not care that we are perishing?”
39 Then He arose and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, “Peace, be still!” And the wind ceased and there was a great calm. 40 But He said to them, “Why are you so fearful? How is it that you have no faith?”[a] 41 And they feared exceedingly, and said to one another, “Who can this be, that even the wind and the sea obey Him!”
I will admit upfront I am not a sailor nor a boat owner, and I have not I been on a boat many times. In the early 1970s, I remember taking a ride on a boat in the San Francisco Bay and we docked at a place called Grotto Number 9. It was there where I had my first Crab Louie. The salad was very good, and since I never had crab meat I wasn’t sure what it would taste like.
Having been born in Springfield, Ohio, and then living for several years in the farming community of West Liberty, Ohio, seafood wasn’t exactly on the dinner plate. For us, it was beef, pork, and chicken. So, this excursion across the San Francisco Bay area with a church group was quite an adventure for me. I barely had enough money to pay the $5 it cost for the Crab Louie.
Boats were just a part of the lives of those who were fishermen by trade. Jesus’s disciples, those who were fishermen, could handle a boat very well. Of course, the big joke is about Gilligan’s Island, the show from yesteryear where the people set off for a three-hour cruise and were shipwrecked. As smart as the professor was, he could never figure out how to repair the boat, or how in the world all those people visited them on this out of the way island but never sent help to rescue them.
It appears the disciples questioned who Jesus was as He calmed the sea and the wind. After all, He had been asleep in the stern, and while he was relaxing on a pillow the brave men on board were getting worried about their safety. So, they woke Jesus up and said the same thing we humans may have found ourselves saying to Him today: “Do you not care that we are perishing?”
How many times have you felt the raging waves of life beat against you? Often, I’m sure. We are human and we have human struggles that seem so huge. The waves of life slap us around and we sometimes may feel disoriented as we crawl through life’s rubble, much of which we have caused ourselves.
There is never any rhyme or reason to the madness we hear of that goes on in our country. We, believers, are called to pray for one another and lift up our brothers and sisters who are struggling.
We, undoubtedly, feel the winds and waves of everyday life.
The question remains, are you ready to face the waves and winds of this life. Will you allow fear to overtake you, or will you allow yourself to hear the Lord say, “Peace be still?”
----
Michael Layne, PhD, ThD, can be reached at 812-614-2160.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.