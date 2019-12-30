This is one of those rare occasions when my weekly column appears on New Year’s Eve. As a matter of fact, I don’t recall the last time this sort of thing happened, but I’m going to take advantage of it anyway.
New Year’s Eve is one of those special days we all use to mark the closing of one year and, in just a few hours, the beginning of a brand new year full of endless possibilities for each of us and for the communities in which we live.
New Year’s Eve is a good time to be thankful that we’ve made it through another year. It’s also a time to look back and reflect on of the events of 2019, some of which are good and some of which are not. It’s also a time for all of us to come up the proverbial resolutions for the New Year – things that we can change during the coming New Year. Regardless of whether our resolutions for the coming year are modest or great, this is the day on which we resolve to make changes in our lives that will make them better, not only for ourselves, but for other as well.
Resolutions can range from the ethereal, like resolving to be more kind to others, to the very practical, like resolving to fix things around the house that we’ve been putting off. The point, I think, is making resolutions that will make a positive difference in our lives and in the lives of others.
For those of us who aren’t inclined to make resolutions, or if we do, to break them rather early in the year, the simple solution is to make a resolution we know we can keep and can track. There’s no point in making a resolution so huge that the chances for keeping it are slim, at best! As a matter of fact, as recently as 2014, 35% of those who made a New Year’s resolution failed because they had set an unrealistic goal, one third didn’t keep track of their progress, and nearly 25% forgot what their resolution was, and about one in ten admitted they made too many resolutions.
Why do we make New Year’s resolutions in the first place, one may ask. Well, as usual, I did a little research to see if I could find out why. As it turns out, some 4,000 years ago, Babylonians made promises to their gods at the start of each new year that they would return borrowed objects and pay their debts. In Roman times, the citizens began each year my making new year promises to the god Janus. In Medieval times, knights renewed their vows to chivalry. Much more recently, a study done in the mid-1990s found that 46% of people who made new year’s resolutions were likely to keep them or succeed at the resolutions they made, which is over 10 times more than the people who decided to make life changes at other times during the year. So, New Year’s Eve is the best time to make resolutions.
Just for fun, here are the top ten new year’s resolutions provided by a survey of a group of 2,000 people for 2019: 71% resolved to diet or eat healthier, 65% resolved to exercise more, 54% resolved to lose weight, 32% resolved to save more and spend less, 26% resolved to learn a new skill or hobby, 21% resolved to quit smoking, 17% resolved to read more, 16% resolved to find another job, 15% resolved to drink less alcohol, and in 10th place, 13% resolved to spend more time with family and friends. All of those are admirable goals, but keep in mind that these are just the top 10 resolutions from a sample of only 2,000 people. The point is there is an unending list of worthwhile goals that people can set for themselves today that they hope to achieve during 2020. So, if you only resolve to make a small change in your life – it’s just as worthwhile as dieting or eating healthier. The point is staying with it.
There are other New Year’s Eve traditions besides making resolutions that many people observe on this day. One of the most common is the New Year’s Eve kiss! The tradition supposedly comes from the belief that kissing someone at midnight will prevent loneliness during the new year and also ward off evil spirits, so the tradition of the New Year’s Eve kiss apparently goes back quite a long way.
Another tradition is singing the old Scottish ballad “Auld Lang Syne,” which literally means “old long since.” The words and the phrase have more to do with remembering the old times or olden days. So, there’s another twist on New Year’s Eve! Part of what today is about is looking back over the past year and to not forget the successes and the failures that all of us experience. In other words, New Year’s Eve is about looking forward to the new year and trying, through resolutions, to make it a better year than the one just about to end and, at the same time, looking back at 2019 and remembering the events that happened over the last 12 months.
Another New Year’s Eve tradition is having a glass champagne at midnight. It hasn’t always been champagne, but the tradition of having some sort of special beverage at midnight goes back a very long way, (makes one wonder if the traditional kiss came before or after the traditional drink).
Finally, a unique contemporary New Year’s Eve tradition is watching the famous ball drop in Times Square in New York City. About two million people gather there to watch the ball, which is covered in Waterford crystals, and marks the end of this year and the beginning of the new one. About a billion people worldwide watch the ball drop. I imagine most of us will be doing just that in a few hours.
That’s – 30 – for this week, and have a very happy new year!
