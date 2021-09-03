RUSHVILLE - I hardly know where to begin this week. As I write this, thousands of Americans and the Afghanis who have helped our armed forces have been left behind since American forces were ordered out of that Middle Eastern country by the present administration. As most people know, we have spent about 20 years in that country trying to prevent radical Islamist groups like the Taliban from executing innocent civilians and imposing, by force, their will on the people of that country.
So, what has the current administration done? They ordered out our military and left hundreds, if not thousands, of American citizens and Afghanis who were working as translators for us to the tender mercies of the Taliban. Can you even imagine anything more disgraceful than our armed forces leaving fellow Americans behind on the orders of the President of the United States, who is also Commander in Chief of our armed forces? It is one of the most disgusting episodes in the history of this country. American soldiers do not leave American civilians behind. Not to mention millions, if not billions, of dollars’ worth of the most sophisticated military hardware in the world for the Taliban to use, assuming they’re capable of using it. Thousands of small arms, including M-14 rifles, aircraft, armored personnel carriers, and every other piece of military equipment for a bunch of Islamic radicals to use on our own people. Why, one has to ask, didn’t we take that stuff with us or at least destroy it so Taliban couldn’t use it?
Do you realize how long it took Taliban fighters to conquer the nation of Afghanistan as soon as our troops left? Eleven days. We had spent years training an Afghani army of some 300,000 men to defend their own country from the ravages of the Taliban. Not only did we train then, we also armed then with the best military equipment in their world. What did they do as soon as Taliban forces emerged after our departure? They dropped their weapons and fled. Twenty years of training by American armed forces personnel and they couldn’t defend their own country for more than 11 days. That’s totally disgraceful.
But what’s even worse is the order that was given by the current president to withdraw our forces and leave the rest of the thousands of Americans and Afghanis, including women and children, unprotected. That has to be one of the egregious acts ever taken by an American president. It is a stain on American honor that will take years to remove – if ever.
I can’t think of another foreign policy error as terrible as this one in all of American history, except for the hostage crisis of the Carter administration when 52 United States diplomats and citizens were held hostage after a group of militarized Iranian college students belonging to the Muslim Student Followers of the Imam's Line, who supported the Iranian Revolution, took over the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and seized hostages. A diplomatic standoff ensued. The hostages were held for 444 days, from November 4, 1979, to January 20, 1981.
I can’t think of one other example where our armed forces were ordered to leave American civilians behind in any previous conflict, and even if there were other examples it still would not make it right.
Here’s what Holman W. Jenkins Jr., on the “Opinion Page” of the August 18 Wall Street Journal, wrote: “President Biden at one time exhibited wisdom about a transitional presidency: ‘Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else.’ Then he discovered himself to be a transformative FDR-like president. He detected a sweeping mandate unseen by anyone except his White House toadies. (Perhaps it was tucked inside all those mail-in ballots.)
This week he’s back to being transitional, taking on himself the debacle of the Afghanistan withdrawal, which it was destined always to be, and relieving future presidents of this particular dilemma.
Mr. Biden willed this end. Give him this much credit at least. The shock at seeing on our television screens what his choice made inevitable would not be landing so hard, and prompting so many remembrances of an unflattering quote from former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, if Mr. Biden had not also incautiously guaranteed that America’s conspicuous surrender would somehow not translate into conspicuous chaos on the ground.”
If Mr. Jenkins is correct, could it possibly be that the president intended to leave between 5,000 and 10,000 American civilians in Afghanistan? One can only guess how many Afghan allies are still there – left to their fate at the hands of Taliban. One can only imagine what sort of bloodbath that will be. It is still impossible to believe that we would leave even one American citizen in harm’s way by withdrawing our military forces, leaving all their military hardware and thousands of American civilians and Afghan allies behind to escape the county as best they can.
This terrible stain on American honor is a disgrace of monumental proportions.
That’s —30— for this week.
