GREENSBURG – Since we had another snow on Sunday, it reminded me of several sayings and folklore that I found in the 2023 issue of Farmers’ Almanac. If the first week of August is unusually warm the coming winter will be snowy; if there is thunder in winter there will be snow several days later; if the first snowfall lands on unfrozen ground winter will be light; as high as the weeds grow so will the bank of snow; and a green Christmas means a white Easter. So much for that!
The Extension Homemakers will have another sewing day, probably in March. More details as they are announced. They continue to make boys shorts for Operation Christmas Child and are always in need of fabric and sewing notions. If you have any to donate or would like to help sew just contact Isabelle Royse at 812-662-6841. All help and donations are always much appreciated.
I always cut out recipes from magazines and papers and usually never get to try them. Hear are a few you may want to try.
Five-Can Chili
1 15 oz. can of chili with beans
1 15 oz. can of mixed vegetables, drained
1 11 oz. can of whole kernel corn, drained
1 can of tomato soup, undiluted
1 10 oz. can of diced tomatoes and green chilies.
In a saucepan, combine all ingredients, heat through. Makes 6 servings.
Pork Chops and Potatoes in Mushroom Sauce
1 can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1/4 c. chicken broth
1/4 c. country style Dijon mustard
1 clove garlic, minced
salt and pepper to taste
1/2 tsp. dried thyme
6 medium red potatoes, sliced
1 medium onion thinly sliced
6 boneless pork loin chops
In a 5-quart slow cooker, combine the first 7 ingredients. Stir in potatoes and onion. Top with chops. Cover and cook on low for 3 1/2 to 4 1/2 hours or until pork and potatoes are tender. Makes 6 servings.
Hot Bacon Cheese Dip
2 8-oz. pkg. cream cheese, cubed
4 c. shredded cheddar cheese
1 c. half-and-half cream
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. dried minced onion
1 tsp. prepared mustard
16 slices bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
Tortilla chips or French bread slices
In a 1 1/2 qt. slow cooker, combine the first 6 ingredients. Cover and cook for 2 hours or until cheeses are melted stirring occasionally. Just before serving, stir in bacon. Serve warm. Makes 4 cups.
Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Bars
1 pkg. German chocolate cake mix
1/3 c. oil
1 large egg
Filling
1 8 oz. pkd cream cheese
1/3 c. sugar
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 c. miniature chocolate chips
Mix cake mix, oil and egg until blended. Reserve 1 cup mixture for topping. Press remaining mixture into a 13 by 9 inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees until set (10 to 12 minutes). For filling, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in egg. Spread over crust. Sprinkle with chips and reserved topping. Bake until set 18 to 20 minutes. Cool on rack and then cut into squares. Store in refrigerator. Makes 2 dozen.
Glazed Pineapple Pie
1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple
pastry for double crust pie
3/4 c. coconut
1 c. sugar
1/4 c. flour
dash of salt
1 T. lemon juice
1 T. melted butter
Drain pineapple, reserve 2 T. Line pie plate with bottom crust. Sprinkle with coconut. In a bowl combine the sugar, flour, salt ,lemon juice and pineapple. Spread over coconut. Place top crust over filling and seal and flute edges. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Cover edges with foil and bake 5 to 10 minutes longer. In a small bowl, combine glaze ingredients of 1/2 c. powdered sugar and 1/2 tsp. vanilla, add enough pineapple juice to make a glaze and drizzle over pie. Cool and store in refrigerator.
