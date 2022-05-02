RUSHVILLE - This week I’m going to share some of the wisdom of a man most people have never heard of before, but who deserves our attention. Thomas Sowell, born June 30, 1930, is an American economist, historian, social theorist and senior fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution. He is a National Humanities Medal recipient for innovative scholarship which incorporated history, economics, and political science.
Born in poverty in North Carolina, Sowell, an African American, grew up in Harlem, New York. Due to financial issues and deteriorated home conditions, he dropped out of Stuyvesant High School and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Upon returning to the United States, Sowell enrolled at Harvard University, graduating magna cum laude in 1958. He earned a master's degree in economics from Columbia University in 1959, and earned his doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago in 1968. So, to say that he knows what he’s talking about is probably an understatement.
What follows are a series of thought-provoking quotations from Dr. Sowell (his name is pronounced as though it was “soul”), that all of us should find enlightening.
“Ours may become the first civilization destroyed, not by the power of our enemies, but by the ignorance of our teachers and the dangerous nonsense they are teaching our children.” I’m sure he’s referring to college students in this quotation, not high school or elementary children.
Here’s another quotation from Dr. Sowell worth thinking about, “One of the sad signs of our times is that we have demonized those who produce, subsidized those who refuse to produce, and canonized those who complain.”
“Civil rights used to be about treating everyone the same, but today some people are so used to special treatment that equal treatment is considered to be discrimination.”
“The next time some academics tell you how important diversity is, ask how conservatives there are in the sociology department.”
In another quotation, Dr. Sowell asks, “What exactly is your ‘fair share’ of what ‘someone else’ has worked for?”
In a particularly timely quotation, Dr. Sowell states, “We seem to be getting closer and closer to a situation where nobody is responsible for what they did, but we are all responsible for what somebody else did.”
“Too much of what is called ‘education’ is little more than an expensive isolation from reality.”
“It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.” I think he may have elected and appointed people in Congress and downward in mind here.
Before you read this next quotation, it’s important to realize that it’s just a little caustic. “One of the consequences of such notions as ‘entitlements’ is that people who have contributed nothing to society feel society owes them something apparently just for being nice enough to grace us with their presence.”
I particularly like this next quotation. “Much of the social history of the Western world, over the past three decades, has been a history of replacing what works with what sounded good.”
“I have never understood why it is ‘greed’ to keep the money you earned, but not greed to take somebody else’s money.”
To add even more credibility to Dr. Sowell’s reputation and accomplishment, until the spring of 1972 Sowell was a registered Democrat, after which he then left the Democratic Party and resolved not to associate with any political party again, stating, "I was so disgusted with both candidates that I didn't vote at all."
Though he is often described as a Black conservative, Sowell said, "I prefer not to have labels, but I suspect that 'libertarian' would suit me better than many others, although I disagree with the libertarian movement on a number of things.”
In a particularly timely comment about Dr. Sowell, it was written about him, “Sowell primarily writes on economic subjects, generally advocating a free market approach to capitalism. Sowell opposes the Federal Reserve, arguing that it has been unsuccessful in preventing economic depressions and limiting inflation.” Just as a point of reference, that’s exactly what is happening now at the Federal Reserve
Lastly, in 2020, when he was 90-years-old, Sowell wrote, “If Biden became president, the Democratic Party would have an enormous amount of control over the nation, and if this happened, they would join with the ‘radical left’ and ideas such as defunding the police could come to fruition.”
I think Dr. Sowell is a very, very smart man!
That’s —30— for this week.
