RUSHVILLE - Our youngest son, Jonathan, gave me the most unique present last Christmas that I worked with nearly the entire year. It’s called Storyworth and it's the easiest program I’ve ever seen. It prompts you to write stories about your life that you’d like saved for your family. It even suggests topics in case you’re one of those folks who says, “I can’t think of anything to write about!”
For example, a list of prompts will come up that suggests things like, “What is your earliest memory?” Well, okay, that requires some thought. Having done that, you simply write what you remember in story form and before you know it you’ve written one chapter. It only requires, at least for me, writing the story the way you would tell it to a friend and then save it! The program continues to give you ideas to write about your life that cover a wide variety of topics, and before you know it you’ve written enough stories to put them in book form if you want to. Why did I write that last sentence, you may wonder? Well, it’s because putting your stories in book form doesn’t happen for free. If you want to save the stories you’ve written as a book to give your kids, for instance, it’s going to cost to have it published. It’s not an outrageous sum: around $60 or $70.
Now, I realize that it may sound like the height of vanity to be writing about yourself, but there’s an important point to be made about all this. You’re the only person in your family, or in the world for that matter, who knows those stories. Once you’re gone, they’re gone! In my own case, for example, now, when it’s too late, there are all sorts of things I wish I had asked my grandfather.
So, Storyworth makes it possible to save the tales that only you remember. Tales that you believe ought to be saved for your children or grandchildren to read when the day comes - and it will. When they say to themselves, “Gee, I wished I had asked dad about that!" - and nearly everybody does at some point in their lives.
Just this past Christmas, my cousin Margaret and I were talking about something and neither of us knew a particular fact. Almost simultaneously, we said, “Granddad would know.” Of course, granddad has been gone for over 60 years so we can’t possibly ask him now! Maybe, if granddad had owned the program I’ve been talking about, maybe he would have put it in a story and we could have found out. Nevertheless, there would have been lots of stories and recollections we would have loved to read about but never asked.
There are two drawbacks, however. If you’re not used to writing it may be a little tough to write a story you’d like to save or to correct grammar errors. This program won’t help you learn how to tell a story or how to correct grammar mistakes. Let’s deal with both just for the sake of being informative.
Telling a story on a computer or in writing (not that anybody writes with paper and pencil anymore) can be intimidating if you don’t do if often, but I’ll tell you how I do it and perhaps it will work for you. I write as closely as possible to the way I would speak. Very few people have trouble telling a story “about the time when…” so that’s what I try to do when I write. I try to write as closely to how I would actually speak it as possible. If you think about it that way, writing the story about the first thing that you remember, for instance, may not be so difficult. Another suggestion about writing is to re-read your story when it’s finished to look for mistakes and to see if it makes sense the second time through.
One of the most frustrating things about writing is that even when your proofread, which is what re-reading your story a second time amounts to, we tend to read what we think it says and not what it actually says. So, when you’re re-reading your story, read it slowly to make sure it’s what you actually wanted to save.
Now, on to grammar. The Storyworth program will catch a ton of grammar mistakes and even suggest corrections to things like spelling and tense errors, so grammar errors aren’t much of a problem. It won’t, however, catch every mistake. That’s why re-reading your story is so critical to making sure your story reads the way you would tell it to someone else! That’s the key!
There is one other suggestion about grammar. If you’re unsure of yourself when you’re telling a story about some incident in your life you want to save for posterity, have someone else read it before you save permanently. That way, when your great-grandchildren read your stories, they’ll get the full story the way you would have wanted it told!
That’s —30— for this week.
