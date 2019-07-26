Luke 11:1-4
“And it came to pass, that, as he was praying in a certain place, when he ceased, one of his disciples said unto him, Lord, teach us to pray, as John also taught his disciples.
2 And he said unto them, When ye pray, say, Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done, as in heaven, so in earth.
3 Give us day by day our daily bread.
4 And forgive us our sins; for we also forgive every one that is indebted to us. And lead us not into temptation; but deliver us from evil.”
Many of us recite this prayer every Sunday when we worship. This prayer is known as the Our Father, the Model Prayer, or The Lord’s Prayer. Regardless of what we title it, it is a prayer our Lord taught His disciples when said, “Teach us to pray.”
I have been working with a new convert to Christianity and this has been a question asked, “How do I pray? What do I say?” Not only do new converts ask this question, but I have had people who have been Christians a long time ask the same question.
One of the things I say to people who ask about prayer is, do you converse with other people? Do you have a conversation with a friend or family member? Most usually the answer is yes. I tell them there is no need to make this process harder than it is. Start talking to the Lord. Open the conversation by reciting the Our Father and you will be amazed after a while when you discover the ease of coming to Him in prayer.
The Lord really wants to hear from His people. We find so many stories in the Old Testament where God spoke to people, starting with Adam in Genesis. Then He sent His son Jesus, who taught His disciples about miracles, healing, caring for others and instructions about living and how to pray.
A few years ago, in this column, I wrote, “I spend time talking to God.” I received an email from a reader who said, “How dare you say you talk to God.” Well, I still say it and I further state that many of our problems arise in life because we don’t spend time asking for God’s help and guidance.
Conversing with the Lord is truly an amazing process of discovering how He does what needs to be done. I believe in the passage from the Bible that says, “When you pray believe that you receive.” I never want to be like the little lady that heard the preacher say, “If you have a mountain, speak to it and it’ll be moved.”
So, when she got home that evening she looked out her kitchen window toward an ugly mound of rock that messed up her view and she told the mountain of rock to move. The next morning when she looked out the window and there was the little ugly mountain of rock, still jutting into the air, the lady looked at it and said, “Just as I thought, you ain’t moving anywhere.”
Whatever the mountain in your life whether it is drugs, alcohol, perversion or just outright sin, God will help you by removing that mountain out of your life if you ask. Yes, it really does happen. Give Christ an opportunity to work on your spiritual nature and the rest be taken care of. Just be obedient to the direction of the Holy Spirit because, yes, it really does happen.
Dr. Michael Layne can be contacted at 812-614-2160 or, www.faithpoints.org.
