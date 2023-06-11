Scripture
You know when I sit and when I rise; you perceive my thoughts from afar. – Psalm 139:2
Encouragement
Our core desire as humans is to be seen and known. To be accepted and loved despite our imperfections and flaws. It’s a need that we all share, and it’s a beautiful thing when we are surrounded by those who see us for who we really are and who recognize and honor our unique gifts.
But what about when we feel unseen, forgotten, or misunderstood? It’s in moments like these that Psalm 139:2 can be an anchor of comfort for us. God gives us much more than just seeing and knowing who we are. He knows everything about us, and He loves us deeply! He knows when we get up and when we sit down. He knows the thoughts that come into our minds, even before they do! His knowledge of us goes far beyond anything we could ever imagine or understand. It’s amazing that the God of all creation knows us intimately and still loves us. And even more amazing is that His love for us is unconditional and never-ending.
God looks beyond your flaws and weaknesses; He looks at the heart of who you are. He knows your hurts, your disappointments, and all the ways you have stumbled in life. But instead of condemning you or holding these things against you, His love covers it all and brings healing and restoration. You can lay aside all feelings of shame or discouragement and receive joy from knowing you are seen and known by the God of Love Himself! You don’t have to worry about being accepted or approved because His love is already upon you.
Remember, you are unique and valuable in His eyes, and He loves you more than you could ever imagine!
Prayer
Lord, thank You that You see and know me and that You love me so very deeply. Fill me afresh with the experiential knowledge of Your Love so that I can carry it in my heart today and always. Amen.
