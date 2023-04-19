GREENSBURG – Jean Johannigman has always intrigued me. Did you know that she goes to almost every meeting of the city and tapes it? She then sends the film through email to anyone who is interested in what’s going on. That means that she attends and films almost all meetings of the City Board of Aviation, the City Plan Committee, the City Board of Zoning Appeals, the City Council Water Board, the City Council, City Council budget meetings, the City Redevelopment meetings, City Board of Works and City Council special meetings.
Why does she do it? Why take the time? I asked her that question. She has lived here all her life, as did her parents and grandparents. She hopes to encourage others to get involved. She does it because she knows many people cannot attend for a variety of reasons and believes everyone should have the opportunity to know what’s going on in the city if they are interested and have the time.
Jean’s motto, at least the one she includes in emails, is this quotation from Edmond Burke, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” No, she doesn’t think anyone active in the city is evil, she just believes it’s better to know and understand.
You probably know Jean. She graduated from Greensburg High School in 1974. She’s a devout Catholic. She married Roman Johannigman and they live in Greensburg. She is the daughter of Kenneth and Lucille Wallpe.
Kenneth Wallpe was one of the people who asked Robert Kennedy to come to Greensburg and helped make his visit a success. I interviewed Kenneth and Mayor Jim Ryle about that event in 1993. From that bit of local history you may get the impression that she would most likely vote on a particular side in any national election. Well, it’s best not to take anything for granted.
For 30 years Jean had a busy shop on the west side of the Square. Ever since I’ve known her she’s always been interested in serious subjects that may affect us all. The landfill, for example. She said, “The landfill is a business like any other business and 79 percent of the landfill comes from out of Decatur County.”
She worries about the leachate being applied to many of our farms and creek beds containing PFAS, a forever chemical that will not degrade. It came as a surprise to me when I learned that, according to a report from 2019 that was funded by the IU Simon Cancer Center and the National Cancer Institute, Decatur County is one of 34 Indiana counties that have cancer death rates higher than the state average. You can go to this site: How Healthy Is Decatur County, Indiana? | US News Healthiest Communities for more information.
I looked up the word leachate and it states that it’s any contaminated liquid that is generated from water percolating through a solid waste disposal site, accumulating contaminants, and moving into subsurface areas.
Jean has a book titled, “Troubled Water” written by Seth M. Siegel. It is quite interesting and has a chapter titled, “Landfills and Septic Systems: Conduits for Contamination.” She recommends it to anyone who wonders about today’s drinking water.
