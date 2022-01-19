INDIANAPOLIS—Todd Young wants to find a way to connect.
Seated in a small conference room in his office in downtown Indianapolis on a chilly Friday afternoon, the Republican senator from Indiana talks about the ways America no longer works.
About how the center so often no longer seems to hold.
“There are a lot of people right now across Indiana and across the country who feel undervalued and underutilized,” Young says, warming to his theme that Americans of all party affiliations and ideologies need to relearn some principles of citizenship in a self-governing society.
It is a theme he explored in a November speech to the Economic Club of Indiana.
Now, in a long interview, Young drills down on the points he outlined in the speech. The conversation is vintage Todd Young, dotted with references to Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan and Friedrich von Hayek, along with an indirect allusion to the comic-book and movie hero Spider-Man.
The senator’s overarching point is that, in addition to enjoying rights as free citizens, Americans and Hoosiers also have duties to each other and to their country.
Young tells a story about his 11-year-old daughter, Anna, who visits with a lonely, elderly neighbor to help make the neighbor feel less isolated and alone. Young says that making people feel welcome and cared about is a gift his daughter has.
“It's really as simple as trying to connect your talents and passions with the needs of others” Young says. “And that may earn you a buck, but there are many needs out there that aren't, you know, going to be met with compensation. It shouldn't require that. It's our responsibility as Americans.”
It isn’t surprising that Young, who often cites his service as a Marine, should be animated by notions of duty and responsibility.
What is surprising is the searching nature of his thought.
He argues at points during our discussion that the nation and even his own party can’t be trapped even by the thoughts and positions of great leaders from earlier eras.
He cites the man who may be the most potent figure in the history of the GOP over the past half-century, Ronald Reagan.
“We cannot have our politics relying on four-decades-old agendas,” Young says. “Ronald Reagan, back in 1980, did not campaign on a 1940s-era Republican agenda.”
If leaders, Republican or Democrat, are going to serve the nation, the senator argues, they must, to paraphrase Lincoln, free themselves from the dogmas of the quiet past.
He points to an example of how his own thought has evolved. He walks through how the tech giants of Silicon Valley grew to become successful. Investment and incubation by the federal government allowed them to make their initial breakthroughs in innovation. After that, the free market took over.
But the collaboration between public and private sectors benefited everyone.
“Looking at that model that helped inform my legislation related to innovation in the federal government,” Young says. “Twenty years ago, I would have been uncomfortable with that. Right? Because (economist) Friedrich von Hayek probably would not have approved.”
Young argues that all Americans need to open themselves to new ideas, new truths.
Even—and maybe especially—those who are materially comfortable.
The senator says those who have more wealth, more prestige and more influence have a greater duty to help others.
That’s the Spider-Man allusion—an echo of the wallcrawling superhero’s credo that “with great power comes great responsibility.”
Young says he delivered the speech that prompted our conversation to the Economic Club because the audience would consist mostly of businesspeople. He wanted to prod them to think about their duties beyond showing a profit.
My time with the senator is about to end.
I ask him whether centrist Republicans and Democrats ever will come together to exert leverage and push legislation.
“Yes, I believe it can happen,” Todd Young says, wrapping up. “And I believe that, increasingly people recognize that's where the action is. Not if you want to land a TV show, but if you actually want to get things done.”
Then, the senator is on his way to his next appointment, his next opportunity to get things done.
His next chance to connect.
