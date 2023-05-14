Scripture
For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, 9 not of works, lest anyone should boast. 10 For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.
- Ephesians 2:8-10
Encouragement
As Christians, it can be easy to forget our true identity and worth as beloved children of God. We may feel weighed down by past experiences, guilty thoughts, or fear of the unknown future. These feelings can leave us questioning if we are genuinely worthy in the eyes of God.
The Bible offers a resounding answer that we are worthy, no matter our circumstances!
Our worth is not dependent on anything we have done or will ever do – it comes from the simple truth of being created by a loving and merciful God. Therefore, we can rest assured that we are unconditionally loved and highly valued no matter our past mistakes, present struggles, or plans. Furthermore, we are free from guilt or shame because Jesus died for us.
It can be hard to accept God’s unconditional love and acceptance. Negative thoughts can creep in and make us feel unworthy of His love. But it’s important to remember that the truth of our worth comes not from anything we have achieved but from being who God made us to be.
The best way to stay grounded in this truth is by making time for prayer and meditation on these verses. When your mind starts reeling with negative thoughts or feelings of unworthiness, take a moment to pray. Pray for understanding, for guidance, for strength—whatever it may be that you need. Talk to God openly and honestly because He is always willing and able to listen.
You are worthy of the life God designed for you – filled with joy, peace, and unconditional love. When you remember your true identity as a beloved child of God, you can lay down your burdens and carry on in faith. So don’t forget your worth – it’s a gift. You are loved and valued beyond measure!
Prayer
Dear Lord, help me to remember my worth and identity as Your beloved child. Thank you that your love is unconditional and doesn’t depend on anything I have done or will do. Please fill me with Your peace, joy, and understanding as I meditate on Your love for me today. Amen.
