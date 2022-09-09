No one is guaranteed a certain amount of time on this planet. There are 24 hours in a day, but not one of them is promised to you. You aren't guaranteed to see the ending of a movie just because you've made it up to the climax.
You can't be sure you'll exist 60 seconds from now.
You're probably thinking that this is a dismal and negative picture we're painting. Please don't believe that. This idea is incredibly beautiful if you let it come to light.
It's something that we often learn later in life. We suffer a devastating loss, and we look back on our past. Perhaps a friend or family member passes away. We think about all the things we wish we would've told that person.
Regret often accompanies the loss of a loved one. The wise person will let that regret pass. They begin to think of all the wonderful memories created with the person that's no longer in their life. They smile and get good feelings reminiscing that way.
Eventually, our mortality comes to mind. We realize that the world can change in the blink of an eye. When this happens to you, hopefully, you never forget that lesson.
Embrace All the Beauty and Positivity in the Present Moment
The things you've done in your past, even the past few seconds, cannot be changed. That means it doesn't exist. You can reminisce about wonderful times in the past, and that's a good thing. But you have no control over your past.
The future doesn't exist. You can't guarantee the future, even a few seconds, minutes, or an hour from now. Embrace that. Understand what it means. This natural fact means you owe it to yourself to live in the present moment.
Own it. Experience it fully with all of your senses. With the knowledge that we're guaranteed no amount of time on earth, you'll start to see beauty everywhere. You understand how your entire existence is only one present moment at a time.
Think about it this way and you'll make better plans. While your future isn't guaranteed, embracing this mindset will have you making smarter plans for your future. You'll take your relationships much more seriously. Embrace the present moment without guarantees of anything in the future, and you'll start calling the people that you love and telling them how much they mean to you.
No matter what you do, you can't alter the fact that nothing is guaranteed in life.
This may seem like a heavy conversation to have with young people, but it needs to happen. It can produce an appreciation for relationships, beauty, and positivity that otherwise might not exist. You owe it to yourself to plan for a wonderful future. You should also give yourself the gift of being totally alive and present in the now.
