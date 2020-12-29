RUSHVILLE – I know I am not the only one that is ready to flip the page on the calendar to January 2021 and say goodbye to 2020. Goodbye, adiós, arrivederci, sayonara, au revoir, Auf Wiedersehen...it doesn’t matter how you say it, most of us just want 2020 behind us.
The year was full of challenges. There was constant change and adaptation. Life as we had become accustomed to was no more.
Companies shut down. Workers lost their jobs. Students and teachers had to learn a new way to...learn. Loved ones were lost to the pandemic. Parties and weddings were postponed. The downside goes on and on.
Despite all the challenges, people found ways to get to a good place. We were able to spend more time with family members (the vote is still out on my family being stuck with me in this confined box of a home). Some people picked up new hobbies or learned new things.
For me, appreciation has become big for me.
I appreciate my family and my friends. This has been difficult on all of us and family and friends have been the constant factor that has gotten me through 2020.
Many don’t know, but I had a couple of family members test positive for COVID-19. It is scary, another key word from 2020. We have been lucky. Our family members are getting through this virus and are coming out on top. Sure, we didn’t get together for Thanksgiving like years past. And sure, we didn’t get to celebrate Christmas together. But another time will come. If my 6-month-old grandson Henry has to open his Christmas gifts in March as a 9-month old, then that is what we will do.
I think many of us have had a renewed focus on what is really important through this pandemic. I don’t think things are going to be all sunny and bright on Jan. 1, 2021 just because it is 2021. There are still going to be some challenges ahead.
Maybe we just need to take some time and look around to see the positives around us – family, friends, co-workers – and be thankful for those that impact our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.