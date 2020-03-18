As President Trump, Vice President Pence, Governor Holcomb and our locally elected officials have stated in a variety of press conferences, we should expect a disruption to our lives like we have never experienced during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) threat.
The situation seems to be changing on an hourly basis. We have seen store hours shortened, City Hall and the county courthouse closed, bars and restaurants limited to inside dining and/or drive-thru only, and panic over toilet paper and cleansers. College students are being encouraged to move home and finish the semester online. We’ve seen schools close for multiple weeks and numerous events have been postponed or canceled, with more to come.
During it all, our staff has been working to ensure that we remain a trusted source of information, both in print and online.
As this threat and its impact on our community unfolds, online publishing becomes more important than ever by providing timely, accurate information to you, our loyal readers. We are confident that our print publications won’t be interrupted should the coronavirus outbreak worsen significantly.
However, to help provide the most accurate and up-to-date information, we are providing even non-subscribers unlimited free digital access to coronavirus-related coverage until further notice. The direct link to those stories is greensburgdailynews.com/news/coronavirus. You may even find up to date posting on our Facebook page at greensburgdailynews.
That said, this would be a good time to purchase a subscription and support your hometown newspaper, which will feel the pinch of what is expected to be one of the worst economic crises in our country’s history. We have several subscription options available from total access to digital only. Get more information at greensburgdailynews.com/subscriptions. Also, feel free to call our circulation department (812-663-3111 ext 217000) during normal business hours to get more information. I encourage you to subscribe to our daily email newsletter highlighting the day’s news, and we also send out breaking news emails as they occur; we just need your email address.
Here are a couple of things that will may be different for our readers and customers until things return to normal:
As we move forward, our page counts may decrease. As meetings and offices are closed or postponed, there will be fewer meetings to report on or stories to cover. As all high school, college and pro sports have been suspended until further notice, we will continue to publish relevant sports news as it occurs, although as expected it may be much less. As civic and social organizations cancel or postpone their meetings, other sections or pages could be suspended or merged as well.
Hours for walk-in customer service at our office could be restricted in the future, but only if we are directed to close the office or if the state mandates employees work from home until the virus threat subsides.
Telephone and email customer service should not be affected.
You can still find us open 24/7 at greensburgdailynews.com —and we’ll continue to send you updates via email (if you subscribed to our daily email).
We will continue to monitor the ever-changing situation and act accordingly. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding. We’re all in this together! Stay safe out there!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.