Falling between Memorial Day and Independence Day is another important day that’s sometimes overlooked — Flag Day.
Celebrated on June 14, Flag Day honors the day the Second Continental Congress passed the flag resolution stating there would be 13 alternating red and white stripes and 13 white stars in a blue field representing a new constellation.
That resolution was passed June 14, 1777, but it wasn’t until 100 years after the resolution was adopted that Flag Day was first observed.
Teachers saw the day as a chance to teach about the country’s history. One teacher, Bernard J. Cigrand, was so passionate about Flag Day that he lobbied Congress to make it official.
Patriotic lineage societies also tried to convince Congress to recognize the day formally. But those efforts fell on deaf ears until 1949, when National Flag Day was officially established through an act of Congress.
The flag, in some ways, has celebrity status now. It appears on all types of merchandise, is used in parades and finds itself on display at many businesses and homes.
That’s great, but it’s important to make sure the flag is properly displayed. Here are key considerations when carrying or displaying the flag:
When the flag is coming down the street, you should face it. When it’s six steps away, stand at attention with your hand over your heart.
Always raise the flag briskly in the morning and lower it respectfully in the evening.
Never let the flag touch the ground, and store it in a place where it will be dry and safe.
The flag, when in a procession, should be on the marching right.
The flag is always at the top of the flag pole and should fly above any other flags in a display.
If flying the flag over a street, it should be suspended vertically with the stars to the north on streets running east-west and to the east for north-south streets.
When displaying the flag horizontally, the stars or union should be uppermost and to the flag’s own right.
The flag may be displayed 24/7, but at night it needs to be illuminated.
The flag should never be used as bunting or for crafting purposes.
When your flag becomes faded or damaged, it should be destroyed in a dignified way — burning. Flag disposal ceremonies are frequently held by service organizations, including The American Legion and VFW.
Observing proper flag etiquette is important on Flag Day — and all year long.
Times Herald (Washington, Ind.)
