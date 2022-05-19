Alejandro Mayorkas concedes the rollout of his department’s disinformation working group was “suboptimal.”
It would be hard, really, to even call it a rollout.
Mayorkas, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, had been in the midst of more than two hours of testimony before a congressional committee when Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois asked him how his department was addressing the misinformation and disinformation being spread in Spanish.
In his response, Mayorkas mentioned “a just recently constituted misinformation/disinformation governance board.”
A what?
The talk on social media quickly turned to the Ministry of Truth George Orwell wrote about in his dystopian novel “1984.”
Days later, Mayorkas was appearing on network news shows to acknowledge his department could have “done a better job of communicating” what the board was all about, and then, nearly a week after that committee hearing, the department published an official fact sheet detailing the goals of its Disinformation Governance Board.
The fact sheet notes that the fight against disinformation is nothing new. The department’s various agencies have been dealing with the issue for nearly a decade. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, for example, has fought to counter misinformation spread by scammers trying to take advantage of disaster victims.
Nina Jankowitz, the board’s executive director, has come under scrutiny from critics who claim she’s partisan. After all, she supported Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate in 2016.
In an interview with NPR last month, Jankowicz expressed concern over Elon Musk’s plans to buy Twitter. She said she was worried about the effect “free-speech absolutists” might have on marginalized communities, whose members often face online abuse.
Since 2017, Jankowicz had been a fellow at the Wilson Center, a nonpartisan policy forum. She has written two books, one of them on Russia and disinformation. Mayorkas has defended her qualifications.
“She has testified before Congress a number of times,” he told Fox News. “She’s recognized as a tremendous authority, and we’re very fortunate to have her.”
Disinformation experts say the awkward rollout and lack of clear examples as to what the board will and will not do have left the door open to speculation and criticism. The name hasn’t helped.
It “does sound a little ministry of truth-y,” Clemson University disinformation professor Darren Linvill told PolitiFact.
Groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union point out, though, that an actual Ministry of Truth would violate the First Amendment. The government can counter falsehoods, but it can’t truly silence the people and organizations behind them.
After the awkward rollout, Mayorkas and his department are working to get the effort back on track. The fact sheet says the board will release quarterly reports to Congress and oversight committees concerning its activities.
That’s a critical step. Such transparency will be crucial in gaining and keeping the public trust.
It also wouldn’t hurt to make a stronger case for why the department needed this board in the first place.
The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin Editorial Board
