A pandemic-weary public is going about its business this holiday season as if the scourge of COVID-19 is nothing to fear. Far too many people are unable to rustle up enough energy to wage the fight any longer, leaving themselves vulnerable to another onslaught of disease destined to have its way with the world.
This time it's not just Covid on the list of concerns, although it remains the most dangerous virus lurking among the masses. There is also the flu — that old standby virus that spreads misery each autumn and winter season. Rounding out the triple threat is RSV, another respiratory illness that presents like its cousins influenza and Covid but tends to exert its harshest symptoms on the young and, well, not-so-young.
The three now form what public health officials call a "tripledemic," or "tridemic." It's a clever combination of words with no specific definition, other than what it implies — the convergence of three wildly infectious diseases at the same time.
While the viral maladies have similarities, they also have distinct differences. As a recent online article in YaleMedicine explains, COVID-19 spreads primarily through air particles transmitted by coughing, sneezing and expelling of respiratory droplets. RSV is transmitted by the touching of contaminated surfaces, including the skin. The flu does both.
The danger point of a tridemic occurs when each disease reaches its peak of infections at the same time, straining healthcare and hospital systems to the point they cannot adequately treat the sick. This is not happening in the U.S. to a great degree, but the potential exists, especially if people don't take it seriously.
That doesn't mean the diseases aren't present almost everywhere. They are. Communities are reporting outbreaks serious enough to create staffing shortages at places of business, and classrooms in which there are clusters of empty desks. The healthcare system is feeling the pressure, but it is holding up — so far.
Whether or not the public wants to hear it, now is not the time to be complacent. Each of these diseases is highly contagious and will make you sick, but the greatest risk for serious illness is with the very young, very old, those with compromised immune systems, and those with underlying health conditions.
Methods of preventing these diseases or mitigating their impact are no mystery. The steps are simple.
With RSV, hand-washing and cleaning surfaces are critical. There is no vaccine, although one is under development.
For Covid, stay up to date with the vaccine. Unfortunately, the vaccination rate among Americans for the latest vaccine is low.
Likewise for flu. Wash hands. Keep surfaces clean in areas where a lot of people congregate. Get the latest flu vaccine. It might not prevent every infection, but it will minimize the chances of getting seriously ill.
With all three viruses, monitor your symptoms and isolate yourself or your children to decrease spread. Use common sense when going out. If you must go out, consider wearing a mask. Be considerate of those around you.
These diseases will be with us for a while. The greatest risk for a public health crisis doesn't just come from a virus or three. A public that does not take risks seriously or is ambivalent about them compounds the problem. Controlling the spread of communicable diseases primarily rests with the willingness of people to take steps to protect themselves and those around them.
- The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
