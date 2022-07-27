Over two years ago, COVID-19 made itself known and since then, it's hung around much like a pesky fly that just won’t go away.
As spring turned into summer, news of COVID began to slow. Many counties stopped providing updates on the number of active cases. The state started to update its COVID-19 numbers just three times a week. Masks seemed to mostly disappear, and it looked like life was getting back to the way it was before COVID-19 became a household name.
The virus never really left though. In fact, cases are creeping up again and quickly thanks in part to the new BA.5 variant.
Just last week, President Joe Biden added his name to the list of those now fighting the virus. Fortunately the symptoms seem relatively mild: a scratchy voice and a persistent cough.
As of Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard showed more than 47,000 Hoosiers with the virus. That number includes nearly 2,000 new cases since last Friday and a nearly 30% increase over the number of cases the previous week.
And that doesn’t include the cases of people who took a home test and thus never show up in the official statistics.
We need to stop ignoring COVID. While some folks catch a mild case of the virus, not all are so lucky. Some of the folks diagnosed with the coronavirus are still landing in hospitals. Some go in for treatment and don't come home.
We need to do our part to help stop the spread.
It's pretty simple. We've been over this before. Get vaccinated if you can. Yes, you can still get COVID after getting a vaccine, but data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show those who are vaccinated typically have more mild symptoms than those who are not.
The FDA is working on getting a bivalent vaccine out by September, but between now and then thousands of lives could be impacted by COVID.
If you've been vaccinated, get a booster. Boosters are readily available at hundreds of locations across the state.
If you feel sick, stay home. If you’re in a crowd of people you don’t know, put on a mask.
It's all pretty simple.
