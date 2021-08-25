There really is more than corn in Indiana. The row crop remains among the Hoosier State’s top farm products along with soybeans, but Indiana’s agriculture is more diverse than you might realize.
According to the US Department of Agriculture, the state is first for duck production, second for ice cream, popcorn and processed tomatoes and fourth for turkeys, spearmint, peppermint, melons and snap bean processing.
While corn and soybeans can be seen growing in nearly all parts of the state, other crops have more specific regions.
Indiana raises about 6,700 acres of watermelons primarily along a 40-mile corridor that stretches from just north of Decker along U.S. 41 to just south of Sullivan.
Mint, on the other hand, is more commonly grown in the northern part of the state, spreading its sweet smell across thousands of acres.
Regardless of the crop or where it’s raised, agriculture contributes an estimated $31.2 billion to Indiana’s economy each year. Crops, many raised on family farms around the state, travel near and far to get into the hands of consumers.
In fact, over $4.6 billion in agricultural products are exported from Indiana to countries around the world annually.
Farming may seem pretty simple. It’s planting a crop and watching it grow or feeding livestock until it’s time to be sold to a processor. If only it were that simple.
Technology paired with improved seeds and fertilizers have helped boost yields and increase productivity in the fields. Improved practices have also helped keep livestock healthier. Those advances are part of the reason why farming still accounts for more than $2.9 billion of the state’s gross domestic product, according to a recently released study from Commodity.com.
That doesn’t mean Hoosier farmers are rolling in the dough, though. Climate change and evolving trade policies have made farming more challenging and more uncertain, especially for smaller operations. Profit margins shrink as the cost of technology goes up.
But Indiana’s farmers always seem to find a way to grow their crops, bolstering the state’s economy while helping to feed people around the world.
Washington Times-Herald
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.