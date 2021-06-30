In summary
The issue: Incentives to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Our view: Indiana should invest in more bold, creative incentives to encourage vaccination.
Chances to win $1.5 million in California or $1 million in Colorado or Ohio.
Two trips in your car around the famed Talladega Speedway in Alabama.
Free zoo admission in Connecticut.
Five days of good-behavior credit for inmates in Delaware.
Up to 100,000 airline miles or free pizza for a year in Hawaii.
Amusement park tickets in Illinois.
A shot at a full college scholarship in Kentucky.
Free beer in Louisiana and New Jersey.
Fishing licenses, hunting licenses and wildlife park passes in Louisiana.
Tickets to Yankees and Mets games in New York.
Three-night ski trips in Oregon.
Video game systems and smart speakers in Washington.
One-hundred dollar savings bonds in West Virginia.
And in Indiana? A box of Girl Scout cookies — if you get vaccinated at a specially designated location.
Dozens of states have gotten creative with incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations. Indiana has taken a bland approach.
The state health department is focusing on vaccination education, with testimonials from Hoosiers who've already rolled up their sleeves. While education is vital to the cause, incentives seem to move the vaccination needle more quickly among those who are hesitant to get the shot.
After months of public messages about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and the importance of getting them, incentives are likely to become increasingly important, Bob Bollinger, professor of infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins University, told CNBC last month.
“It really depends on what the barriers are that people have about getting vaccinated,” Bollinger said.
Incentives really can work.
After Ohio introduced its $1 million lottery to encourage vaccination, the rate leapt by 33%.
As of Sunday, 44.3% of the Buckeye State's population had been vaccinated, nearly 5 percentage points better than the rate in neighboring Indiana, which ranks 36th nationally and dead last in the Midwest in vaccination rate.
That means Hoosiers are more susceptible to a resurgence of the coronavirus, particularly since the state's mask mandate has already been discontinued.
Indiana's lag in vaccination rate, in part, is responsible for the state's relatively high COVID transmission pace.
As of Monday, the Hoosier State had 19.5 new COVID cases per 100,000 population over the past week. Kentucky had 18.2, Ohio 15.4, Illinois 9.8 and Michigan just 7.3.
These statistics illuminate the costs of Indiana's reluctance to take a bold, creative approach to incentivize vaccination.
So, come on, state health department and Gov. Eric Holcomb: How about some million-dollar prizes to motivate Hoosiers?
Or at least a free beer and pizza?
Let's face it, testimonials and Girl Scout cookies just ain't doing the trick.
