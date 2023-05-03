In the last gubernatorial election, a popular Republican — incumbent Eric Holcomb — captured about 57% of the vote, but his party controls 70% of the seats in the Indiana House of Representatives and about 80% of the seats in the state senate.
How did this happen? There are a variety of factors to consider, but the primary answer is simple: Partisan gerrymandering.
The practice of creating district maps to give advantage to one political party over another based on past voting patterns maximizes the number of seats held by the dominant party and minimizes the number held by the minority, thus making the partisan divide seem far greater than it actually is.
While gerrymandering is an ages-old practice, more powerful mapping technology is enhancing its precision. And legal barriers are few and ineffective.
Byproducts of a party holding super majority status are many, including candidates with views more extreme than most of the state’s voters getting elected and entrenched because they go unchallenged and are rarely held accountable. In some cases, these candidates run unopposed for reelection and often advocate for and adopt laws that even a majority of voters oppose, such as extreme abortion restrictions, more use of public money for private schools, more restrictions to voting access, and fewer restrictions on gun ownership.
What we have seen in states such as Tennessee, Florida and Montana in recent weeks and months is in large part the result of super majority rule.
In Tennessee’s state capital, the Republican super majority voted to oust two Black Democratic state representatives who protested the lack of action on gun violence in wake of a school mass shooting that killed four people, including two children. A white woman who joined them in their protest was not ousted from her seat.
In Florida, the GOP-dominated legislature adopted — and the governor signed — an almost total ban on abortions in the state. Polls showed last year after abortion rights were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court that Florida residents opposed the court ruling by almost 60%.
Recently in Montana, Republicans removed a transgender Democratic lawmaker from participating on the House floor because she supposedly violated rules pertaining to decorum.
Super majorities in legislatures such as these do not represent the will of the people. Indiana hasn’t seen — yet — the sort of extreme conduct demonstrated in other Republican strongholds. But it’s getting close.
Combating the extreme effects of partisan gerrymandering won’t be easy. The party benefiting has no motivation to change its ways. A reckoning delivered by voters appears the only recourse. Until that happens, governing on the extremes will remain the status quo.
