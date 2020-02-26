The Issue: Two now-defunct Indiana online charter schools defrauded the state of millions of dollars.
Our View: They are symptomatic of a broken virtual learning model that needs greater oversight and accountability.
It’s odd that when so much in education revolves around accountability — not the least of which is student and teacher performance — the state has allowed online charter schools to operate virtually oversight-free.
A State Board of Accounts investigation showed that Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy, both of which are now closed, had obtained funding by fraudulent means, through enrollment inflation. Among those “enrolled” in the online charter schools were a deceased student, students who had moved out of state years ago, and 14,000 students who showed no online course activity.
Over $85 million in taxpayer funds obtained by the schools were misused, some improperly paid to businesses connected to school administrators or their families.
In the past decade, Indiana legislators have repeatedly passed laws favorable to charter and virtual schools while stifling measures intended to keep them in check. How much of the lost $85M would have benefited students had lawmakers simply done their job?
The virtual schools, too, contributed to the re-election campaigns of legislators whose job it is to craft laws that provide oversight. While such contributions from lobbyists across all educational models are not unusual or illegal, they do leave lawmakers vulnerable to criticism of undue influence and conflict of interest.
Top state leaders accepted contributions, including Gov. Eric Holcomb ($10,000), House Speaker Brian Bosma ($10,000 and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick ($7,000), just to name a few. Recognizing those contributions as problematic, all three have said they will donate the funds to educational organizations, including non-profits.
But it’s not enough to redirect that money for educational purposes. More must be done to ensure taxpayer dollars are being used appropriately by those who benefit from public funding.
Online charter schools are a good idea. They enable us to tap technology’s connectivity to provide students with an alternative to the typical classroom. Nearly 19,000 Hoosier students now primarily learn online.
Students need this option, including those who find themselves overwhelmed in traditional school environments. Children learn at different rates and in different ways; they succeed when their individuality is recognized and nurtured.
While it’s true that the ill-gotten money obtained by Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy may never be recovered, that should not stop authorities from pursuing charges against those who broke the law. And any legal action, be it criminal or civil, should include restitution. If nothing else, it may keep honest those who are tempted to abuse the system.
Misuse also can be deterred by lawmakers, who should enact measures that provide greater oversight and accountability when it comes to educational spending, including by online charter schools.
When it comes to the cafeteria of public funds, those with their trays at the ready should be under the watchful eye of a diligent lunch room monitor.
