I’m getting a big assist in composing this column from a rusty old cookie sheet. It’s one of those things certain Marie Kondo acolytes my household wish I would throw out, but here it is, playing a valuable role in helping me entertain my millions of global fans!
The cookie sheet is serving to display some 800 words from two Magnetic Poetry Kits that I acquired approximately 27 years ago. Don’t ask me the who/what/when/where/why of this acquisition – all I know is I have them and have never used them. Yeah, they’re also among the things certain Marie Kondo acolytes in my household wish I would throw out.
I’m not sure if these kits are “poetry only” products, or if you’re allowed to write prose with them. I was hoping they had prose potential, because I initially planned to type all of the words in the kits into this column, until I reached the word limit the Daily News imposes on me. I mean, I would try to make them rhyme somewhat, although I’m not very skilled at writing or capeesh-ing poetry.
(I used to occasionally get my hands on copies of The New Yorker magazine, and often ran across poems that made me feel obtuse, or, just maybe, made me feel obtuse when in fact they were obtuse.)
Anyway, as I painstakingly explore the bits and pieces of these kits, I’m discovering many batches of words that are still connected – the scoring in the magnetic material didn’t cut all the way through to separate the individual words. And lo and behold, I think there’s some “instant” poetry here! – or at least works no less obtuse than some poems I’ve read in old New Yorker magazines!
The still-connected magnets are generally two columns of three to four words. They make me think a bit of haiku – albeit pretty obtuse haiku. Here are some examples, reading from top to bottom, in left to right order:
“Some take/gown most/moon fast.” (Reverse the reading order and you get “Fast moon/most gown/take some”. . . a completely different poetical interpretation!!)
“Rain dream/gift music/club water/trip honey.”
“Place sordid blood behind heave garden.” Oooooh, that one sounds mighty eerie – ideal for sharing with little kids around flickering campfires in the deep dark woods just before turning in for the night!
“Chain spring/storm purple/smear finger.”
“Them lust from bare like feet.”
“From the cook, tell want love.”
“Enormous language, gorgeous fiddle.” I really like this couplet, if that’s what it is, because half of it describes my inimitable writing style!
I also like these smaller, three- and four-word combinations: “Frantic delicate summer”; “Luscious languid power”; “Spray shake drool.” Don’t those sound like the titles of bodice-ripping romance novels?!
I don’t know how big a “thing” Magnectic Poetry Kits are these days, but it’s not hard to find examples people have created and shared on the world wide web. Unfortunately, many of them are a bit, uhhhh, racy.
I found one photo of a poem comprised of 32 magnets, bearing words which, in and of themselves, aren’t all that lascivious, but, in my opinion, when cobbled together as they are, requires extensive editing to appear in a family publication like the Daily News. Here, after expunging 14 words, is a safe-for-work version:
Come here you nasty (redacted) of (redacted) (redacted).
The smoky perfume of your (redacted) (redacted) (redacted) makes my (redacted) (redacted) (redacted) and (redacted).
(Redacted) my (redacted) I (redacted) tremendously like (redacted) bacon.
(If you feel “bacon” may be crossing the line, decency-wise, let me know, and let me know why you think so.)
My lack of poetic eloquence has resulted in only one column ever dedicated, sort of, to poetry. It contained my ruminations on the highly atmospheric and emotional names given to paint colors. Here are a couple of my deeply reflective poeticisms inspired back then by Sherwin Williams, Benjamin Moore and Martha Stewart:
Not blue, but Shantung
Yellow, nay – ‘tis Glacial Pool
Beige, no! Common Larch!
Morning Fog, Ramie
Mounting Dusk, Pheasant, Moon Rise
Mint Jelly, High Tea
You’ll notice these are actual haikus. They use words that are nowhere to be found in my Magnetic Poetry Kits. But I also don’t think anything in them requires redaction
(If you feel “moon rise” may be crossing the line, decency-wise, let me know, and let me know why you think so.)
