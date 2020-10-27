Today I sat down and started researching ideas for this column before breakfast, and then went on ahead and wrote the whole thing too, which means you're stuck reading meanderings that are influenced not only by my empty mind, to which you've become accustomed, but also by my cranky and impatient empty stomach.
But postponing my morning victuals seemed like a good idea after I stumbled across an article revealing a number of traditional superstitions and legends about food. I learned humans have formed quite a few weird beliefs and creepy heebie-jeebies about the stuff we eat. A couple have a pretty decent scariness quotient, which makes them appropriate for this Halloween time of year, and they may even be scary enough to convince someone you know – kids, grandkids, whatever – to fork over their trick-or-treat booty to you, rather than encountering any horrifying unseen evils lurking in their stash.
A few of the food phobias described in the article are pretty commonly known – that garlic wards off vampires, or that after spilling salt, you should toss some over your left shoulder, with your right hand. Resulting in the good fortune of having an even bigger mess to clean up.
But there were more that I'd never heard of before. For example, did you know that you should ALWAYS crush egg shells into itty-bitty pieces? If you don't, a witch will come along, scoop the shells up, build a boat out of them, and then set off to sea in said boat, and cause terrible storms.
This story begs a few questions: Have witch's wages fallen so low that they're reduced to collecting food scraps to build boats? Why would a witch need a boat in the first place – do brooms not function over water? And why did this story strike such fear into my No. 5 son's heart that he urgently crushed his eggshells to smithereens this morning. . .before he even cracked and emptied them?
(I don't want to embarrass No. 5, who's 19 years old, but he's been a little more hinky than usual about supernatural stuff; I think it has something to do with watching a movie called “Insidious 2.” He streamed it with some “friends,” whom he now suspects are anything but. Anyway, ever since viewing this film, he won't go in our basement by himself, even in the middle of the day, much less at night. This is a problem that I intend to slowly but surely, with logic and sensibility, cure him of, because there are many pleasurable ways for him to enjoy the basement area of our home, such as going down there on NFL Sundays to get me a beer from the spare fridge.)
Here's a ghoulish superstition about bread: If you're slicing through a loaf and discover a hole – caused by an air pocket – that hole represents a coffin. Hmmm, a casket made from a loaf. . .if I remember correctly, that’s what Gingerbread men are laid to rest in.
Ever heard about the dark secrets a simple sprig of parsley could spill?: If you plant parsley, you definitely want it to do poorly, IF you’re a married man. And the complete opposite if you’re a married woman. Because the deal is, if the parsley grows big and strong, it means the woman’s husband is weak. And whatever you do, do not ever bring parsley as a party favor – giving it as a gift imparts bad luck, not to mention some of the lamest expressions of thanks EVER from the soon-to-be-former friends that came to your party.
Worried about evil spirits and bad juju running rampant in your house, and got no time to combat them by giving your pad a thorough Feng Shui-ing? Take a small onion, stick pins in it, and set it on a windowsill. By gosh, this is worth trying. And I'm going to demonstrate my concern and affection for all the households in my neighborhood by handing this treat out to their kids on Halloween night!
We started with a witchy tale involving boats, so let's finish with another nautically focused food fear – don't EVER bring bananas on a boat. . .the vessel will not catch any fish, and worse yet, it will get lost at sea. In the dreaded Banana Triangle.
