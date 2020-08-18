Do I need to go through the whole “These are tidbits from old Baseball Digests!” again? I’m counting on you to say, out loud, “Naw.”
Item: This actually happened to Carroll “Whitey” Lockman: He was called out by umpire Frank Dascoli on a close play at first. And then, Dascoli immediately ejected Lockman from the game. Lockman protested, “Why are you throwing me out?!? I didn’t say anything!!!” Drascoli replied, “I know. But I know what you were about to say, and it amounts to the same thing! Yer outta here.”
Item: I will just quote this BBD tidbit in it’s entirety: “Yes, Virginia, there is a Sandy Klaus – daughter of the Mets’ Bobby.”
Item: I think in the last column I made mention of a guy whose scouting report said he had personality problems. BBD couldn’t resist publishing stories of some of the more eccentric characters in the game – Jim Piersall, who once hit a homer and ran the bases backwards; Dick Stuart, aka “Dr. Strangeglove,” a terrible fielder who laughed it off because he could hit home runs; or Bo Belinsky, a curfew-breaking, headline-making womanizer.
So a BBD article about a player named Jackie Brandt caught my eye with the headline “One Screwball for Another.” The piece discusses the trade of a pitcher, “who throws a good screwball,” for Brandt, “who is one.” Brandt even calls himself “flaky” in the story, and there’s a reference to him somersaulting around the bases (!).
One time, one of his managers said “You’re becoming one of the goofiest buys in the league.” Brandt replied, with stung pride, “C’mon man. I want to be THE goofiest guy in the league!”
Item: this sounds like a gag from a comedian working a summer resort in the Catskills in the 1950s, but the teammates of Boston Red Sox pitcher Dan Osinski swore it really happened: Several players went out for pizza, and when the orders came to the table, Osinski was asked if he wanted his pie cut into six or eight slices. “Better make it six,” Dan replied. “I don’t think I can eat eight.”
Item: Pittsburgh Pirate Gene Alley might’ve been forgiven if he didn’t think the headline of a BBD article about him was totally complimentary; it read “He’s No Longer Scrawny or Scared.”
Item: One of the biggest players in baseball in the 1960s was Frank Howard. Not just “big” as in a headline-maker, star performer – we’re talking BIG, as in 6’7” and 260 pounds. His manager explained once that his awe-inspiring size belies a gentle and kindly disposition: “On the team bus the other day, I saw him get up and give up his seat. To three sportswriters.”
Item: From the “This Would NEVER Happen These Days” Department: A little ad in the June 1966 BBD read as follows: “BASEBALL FANS – Get the authentic home addresses of over 3,400 major league baseball players – Active stars, Hall of Fame members, and many others. Only $3.50 postpaid.” I’ll bet James T. Elder, Rt. 1, Box 285-A, Odessa, Fla., 33556 was absolutely beloved by all those ballplayers getting pestered by autograph hounds who replied to that ad.
Item: Another Frank Howard story. . .One of his teammates once told a sportswriter, “Y’know, Frank was once an 89-pound weakling. (Wait two beats.) When he was three years old.”
Item: In a mid-1960s issue of BBD, one unhappy ballplayer who finally got his wish to traded had this to say about his former manager: “I’ve never known a man who knew so much about baseball before a game started and after it was over, but knew so little while it was going on.”
Item: The hit film “A League of Their Own” is, as everyone knows, based on the real experiences of women who played in a professional baseball league back in the 1940s and 50s. I’ve heard that the character played by Tom Hanks is modeled at least a little bit on Jimmy Foxx, a Hall of Fame slugger who managed the Fort Wayne, Indiana, ballclub in the All-American Girls Baseball League.
Foxx once told a story about a new player on his team. “She’d played in the league before, so I asked some of our kids what kind of a performer she was.” The subtly sly and prideful response was, “Oh, she’s darn good -- she throws like a girl!”
