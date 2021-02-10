RUSH COUNTY - We truly are living in amazing times. I sincerely think the people who voted for our new president are going to get what they asked for, or maybe what they deserve, and I think they’re going to find that they don’t like it very much. Not long-ago President Biden proposed a budget that amounts to something like $1.5 trillion dollars – that’s trillion, not billion – in spending on everything from bailing out the cities that have been controlled by the Democrats for decades to opening our southern border so people from Central America can just walk across and take jobs that would otherwise go to American citizens – and caravans of thousands from that part of the world are already on their way here to do just that!
In addition to those brilliant measures President Biden by Executive Order has already shut down construction of the Alaska pipeline that has cost something like 11,000 American jobs. You remember the pipeline, the one that would have made us energy independent from the importation of oil from the Middle East? And why did he stop construction of the pipeline? Because of environmental concerns. I suppose that means the fear that the thing might leak that nasty oil we use to power our cars, heat our homes, and for all sorts of lubricants that keep the wheels of industry turning.
Closing the pipeline, by the way, is one of the things on the agenda of the far-left wing of the Democrats in Congress. Why President Biden is catering to those silly people is beyond my understanding. Keep in mind that most of the rest of the world, China and India in particular, aren’t doing anything to protect the environment at all while those naïve members of Congress continue to push for radical changes like wind farms and solar panels and Heaven-only-knowns what to power things like trucks that bring every commodity you can name to our local food stores.
The day will come when battery-powered cars and trucks will replace the gasoline-powered motor, but we’re not there yet. When the day comes that a car battery will take me as far as a tank of gas and there are re-charging stations where now there are gas stations, I’ll be one of the first to switch, but the technology and infrastructure just aren’t here yet.
If you’ll think back there was a time that the only mode of getting from one place to another was by horse power and that we successfully made the transition from riding or being pulled by horses to the internal combustion engine, it’s clear that when the time comes, we will do the same thing – from the internal combustion engine to battery powered transportation. But a lot of other things have to happen first and over time.
The switch from horses to cars wasn’t an over night transformation. And for a period of time, horses and cars co-existed until there were enough gas stations to make refueling a convenient exercise, for example. The same will be true when a practical battery powered car can be mass produced. My point is we can’t make it all happen by passing another law, and in the meantime, we need the oil that the pipeline will bring us.
One other point, watch what happens to the price of gas when we start buying it from the Middle East again. Being independent of foreign oil would have made the price of gas go down, buying foreign oil and shipping it from the Middle East has to make it go up. When the price of a gallon of gas goes back go up to $3 or $4 dollars, remember who caused that to happen when the next election rolls around.
And closing the Alaska pipeline is just one thing that the new administration is making happen by Executive Order, bypassing the Congress altogether – not that with a Democratic controlled Houses and Senate it would have made any difference, but it might at least have given the people the chance to let their voices be heard by their Congressional representatives first, which is the way I thought it was supposed to work.
For the life of me I cannot figure out why President Biden seems so cowered by the far left of his party! Because it looks like he’s going to undo everything that President Trump accomplished during his four years in the White House. And, if you can believe it, the House of Representatives has voted to impeach Trump a second time and he’s no longer president! How do you remove a president from office who’s already a private citizen again? As Greg Jarrett wrote for Fox News, “[House Speaker] Pelosi and her colleagues didn’t bother to abide by their own established rules that call for hearings, presentation of evidence and witnesses, the right to cross-examine those witnesses, the right of defense counsel to be present and the right of the accused to mount its own defense. By depriving Trump of the essential rights to due process, they’re abandoning all semblance of fairness in an impetuous bid to pass what can described as a ‘counterfeit impeachment.’ …A motion to dismiss the case must be seriously considered. …Inasmuch as Trump does not hold a federal office, a belated Senate trial of the former president would be invalid and unconstitutional.”
Yes, indeedy, the people who voted for President Biden may not end up with what they asked for, but what they deserve.
That’s—30—for this week.
