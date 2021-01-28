Another gray day. It makes me appreciate the occasional sunshine that comes. I try to rationalize it by thinking every day is one day closer to spring. If I had the space, I would work a big jigsaw puzzle. I do the ones on the computer and they suffice. It is also a good time to try out a new recipe.
I got my shot, have you gotten yours? It was the most painless shot I ever had. I didn’t realize I had it until she put the bandage on it. It is a little sore now, but not any worse than the arthritis I have in that shoulder. I hope it does the trick. I am so tired of wearing a mask. It makes my glasses fog up, and I’ve already lost the backs of some earrings.
I hope our Extension Homemakers meetings can finally get on schedule. I sure miss all my friends there.
I hope you enjoy these recipes. I’m going to try them myself.
PEACH PRETZEL SALAD
2 cups crushed pretzels
3/4 cup butter, melted
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 cup sugar
2 cans peaches, drained and patted dry
2 cups boiling water,
1 8-ounce carton frozen whipped topping
1 8-ounce package peach gelatin
1/2 cup sugar
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a 13 x 9-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. In a medium bowl, combine pretzels, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Stir in melted butter, and mix thoroughly . Pour into baking dish and gently press into an even layer. Bake for 8 – 10 minutes. Set aside to cool. In a large bowl, cream together cream cheese and sugar. gently fold in whipped topping. Spread mixture over cooled crust, then refrigerate 1 hour, or until set. In a large bowl, combine gelatin with boiling water and stir thoroughly until completely dissolved. Let cool to room temperature. Top the cream cheese layer with peach slices, then gently pour gelatin over cream cheese layer. Refrigerate until set, 2 – 3 hours. Serve chilled and enjoy.
ORANGE GELATIN SALAD
2 small packages orange gelatin
2 cups hot water
1 small can frozen orange juice
11 ounces mandarin oranges
1 can pineapple chunks with juice
Mix all together and chill.
STRAWBERRY GELATIN SALAD
1 6-ounce box strawberry-banana gelatin
2 10-ounce boxes frozen strawberries
2 medium to large bananas, mashed
1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple in heavy syrup (reserve liquid)
2 cups boiling water
1 8-ounce carton sour cream, optional
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Add strawberries and separate with a fork. Add mashed bananas and pineapple. (Use pineapple juice to thin mixture, if needed.) Pour into 9 x 113-inch pan and refrigerate until firm. If you choose to use the sour cream, place only half of the gelatin mixture into the pan. Refrigerate until firm. Spoon sour cream onto gelatin, then add another layer of the gelatin mixture. Leave the second half of the gelatin at room temperature until needed.
WARM PINEAPPLE SALAD
2 large cans pineapple chunks, drained
2/3 cup sugar
5 tablespoons flour
1 cup cheddar cheese
24 round butter crackers
1 stick margarine
Line a 9 x 13-inch pan with pineapple chunks. Mix sugar and flour together; pour over pineapple. Top with shredded cheese and crumbled crackers. Melt margarine and pour over all. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
