We used to send one of those “family update” letters with our holiday card each year. We ceased and desisted for a number of years, mainly because my children and my grandchildren are so much smarter and better-looking than anyone else’s.
These letters are a family tradition. When I was a kid, my dad wrote such letters accompany our holiday greetings. (The cards themselves were incredible little works of art created by my mom: In 1957, little trains made of construction paper, each car featuring a photo; a colorful “totem pole” motif in 1959 [with me at the top!]; a merry-go-round in 1969 – assembly required!)
My dad’s first letter was written in 1960. The card was a flat but “dimensional” construction paper gift box, that opened to reveal the family photo. My mom hand-cut and hand-colored each one of these cards, plus trimmed the family photo to the proper size and dimensions, and glued it to the box. According to my dad’s opening paragraph in the letter, she made 225 of these – that was how big my parents’ list of “people we owe holiday cards to” had grown.
I’m not sure how much my dad “loved” writing these letters. After all, he had to write about our family adventures, then sum up the character and activities of my mom, five kids, and himself. In that very first letter, he closed with a paragraph saying “I no doubt have forgotten to say something I wanted to say. If so, I’ll be sure to write about it – in ten years! It will take that long to recover from overwork to my brain and shock to my nervous system while writing this letter.”
This prompted me to read all the letters again, or at least, the most interesting parts of each letter -- the stuff about me!
However, I should note that my little sister got the first paragraph of the inaugural family letter’s “meet the kids” section. She’d just been born that year, so I guess that’s how she rated the top slot. But dad made sure to put her life’s story in proper perspective: “Really there is nothing much to report – she can’t read, write or play the piano; she’s kind of simple.”
Then I “get mine,” I guess you could say: “The most important member of the family, according to him, is Don.” Well, that’s accurate I guess. But then, there’s this – “He has not completely adjusted to second place in the baby department.” Hey, dad, I was 3-1/2 – I wasn’t a baby! Then this: “He, physically, is the chunky one of the crew.” This is amusing in retrospect, because if you know my family, you know we’re all rather thin. (The wife’s grandfather, upon meeting my parents and sibs, muttered to my father-in-law, “She’s married into the stick family!”)
By year two, my dad hit his stride in the holiday letter game, penning one that stretched three pages!! My section once again had a lead that was, ummmm, interesting: “If we don’t get this one into kindergarten and let the teachers straighten him out we will have a juvenile delinquent.” But nyah-nyah, he wrote this about my little sister: “I will personally give a reward to anyone who will take this one.”
The next year, I had started school, where I guess I made an impression: “According to Don’s teachers, he is the first to be a clown and disrupt the class.” I don’t know if he was referring to me when he closed the letter by saying “Forgive me any bragging I might have done about the kids. You might retaliate by writing about yours.”
My big accomplishment the following year was learning how to swim. But dad admitted he and mom couldn’t make it happen. Instead, “One of the lifeguards took him over and had him churning in just a few minutes. She has two great advantages, she is young and beautiful. Don lives up to his name; just add Juan.” Bah! – dad missed the mark there! I was six years old, and the Don I wanted to be was Don Diego de la Vega! You know! – Zorro!!
(Incidentally, the wife wants me to do a holiday letter this year. Don’t know why – after all, this was the stay-at-home year to beat all. However, rather than admit we didn’t have any wonderful adventures, I’m just plugging in the best experiences from old holiday letters sent over the years by our friends – problem solved!)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.