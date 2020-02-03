Let’s talk about politics this week. Have you ever seen such a circus in Washington before? The Constitution of the United States says that a president may only be removed for committing “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Before we discuss what that means, let’s consider what the House of Representatives actually impeached the president for: first, “abuse of power,” second, “obstruction of Congress,” obviously both high crimes and, at least, misdemeanors! Is it possible to come up two more obscure and vague charges than those two? Here’s what Reuters has to say about the changes: “In the impeachment context, abuse of power is generally defined as using the vast powers of the presidency for personal benefit. Abuse of power is not specifically referred to as an impeachable offense in the U.S. Constitution, which states that a president can be removed from office for “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” Right!
“Louis Michael Seidman, a professor at Georgetown Law, said the core allegation against Trump – that he withheld security aid to Ukraine to pressure it to announce investigations that would benefit him politically – was the sort of conduct the founders considered impeachable.”
Now, let’s look at the charge of “Obstruction of Congress.” Here’s a quotation from Wikipedia that refers to current efforts to impeach President Trump: “Efforts to impeach Donald Trump have involved allegations that he obstructed justice by impeding the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. The Mueller Report described ten alleged instances of potential obstruction, including Trump’s dismissal of FBI director James Comey, attempts to influence witnesses, attempts to influence the Justice Department’s oversight of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and an attempt to have Mueller fired. The House Judiciary Committee opened an investigation of the allegations, while Attorney General William Barr concluded that they did not amount to a prosecutable criminal case.”
At the same time, it is claimed that “A president can assert executive privilege to withhold information in the public interest, which usually leads to a separation-of-powers battles in court. The president has the constitutional power to assert a privilege,” said Josh Blackman, a professor at South Texas College of Law in Houston.
In my opinion, all this is about politics. As one Democrat said recently, “The only way we can beat him, (Trump), is to impeach him.” Furthermore, there has been an ongoing attempt to impeach Trump-literally- since his first day in office. What all this means, in a nutshell, is that the lineup of Democrats seeking their party’s nomination is so weak that none of them can possibly beat President Trump. Therefore, the only way for the Democrats to have a chance of winning is to remove the president from office on silly changes like “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress”!
Look at the likely short list of Democratic candidates! Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden. The first two are avowed Socialists, and good old Uncle Joe isn’t far enough to the left to suit that wing of the party. More importantly Biden, is already 77 years old – that means he was born in 1942! In fairness, it should be noted that President Trump is 73 years old, but he doesn’t seem that old to me, while Uncle Joe seems every bit of 77 years old. He forgets stuff, he contradicts himself, he loses his train of thought, and he stumbles over his words during his speeches… Donald Trump never does any of that. In other words, he’s a very young 73. Furthermore, to even contemplate Socialists like either Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren as president is, well, it’s almost silly. Communism, which is pretty close to Socialism, reminds me of a quote somebody sent me recently, “Remember kiddies, you can vote your way into Communism but you have to shoot your way out.” The point is that, although young people are attracted by the notion of the redistribution of wealth and taking from the rich and giving to the poor, neither Socialism nor Communism work! Nowhere in the world has pure Communism or pure Socialism, (which isn’t much different), ever worked. Take Cuba as a nearby example. Ever since Fidel Castro came to power in 1959 and turned Cuba into a one-party communist state, industry and business were nationalized and state socialist policies were implemented throughout society. Throughout his life, as the sole dictator of Cuba, the economy suffered and when Cuba was finally opened to tourism and investigative journalism after his death in 2016 it was discovered that people who could afford a car were still driving American cars made in the late 1950s!
With the reintroduction of capitalism over the last decade, the Cuban economy is beginning to recover from a half-century of government ownership and control.
Now we’re back to the only realistic choice the Democrats have this November – Joe Biden, the 77-year-old politician who has, as I’ve written before, spent his entire career earning a living by voting! As far as I can tell, Biden has never held a real job in his life. He went from being a city councilman to the United States Senate for six terms – that’s 36 years as a senator, eight years as vice president and as a candidate for president. He literally has earned his living by voting. No wonder the Democrats have been trying to impeach President Trump – that really is the only way to beat him this coming November!
That’s—30—for this week.
