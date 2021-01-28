Landfill expansion
Dear Editor,
On Feb. 3 at 7 p.m., the landfill will be on the Board of Zoning Appeals agenda to request permission to expand the landfill. This meeting will be held in the Emergency Management Meeting Room behind the Sheriff’s Office off of North Ireland St.
Currently, the landfill takes in 75 percent of their waste from out of county. The leachate from the landfill is pumped into Greensburg, processed and spread on our soil in Decatur County.
Common items put into the landfill every day contain a chemical called PFAS which is called a forever chemical because it does not degrade even after being processed. This chemical causes cancer, reproductive problems, and auto immune problems. We are putting this leachate on our soil which then can run off into the waterways, be forever in the soil, show up in the crops and in the food supply. This needs to stop.
Bartholomew County landfill only takes in waste from their county. Why can’t we do that?
Other counties are receiver stations for waste instead of having a landfill. Why can’t we do that?
If we want positive impact on the health of our community we need to start cleaning things up.
Senate Bill 414 indicates that our state legislators are concerned about this problem as well as Purdue University who received a grant from the EPA to study PFAS in rural waters in Indiana.
It’s time we take action to improve the health of our community. Come to this meeting and let your local board members and officials know you are concerned about this problem.
Jean Johannigman, Greensburg
