Dear Editor:
Kudos to the organizers and countless Rush County volunteers that made the Sept. 16 Willkie Days 5 in 50 bike ride such a success.
Riding it for the first time this year, my friends from Indianapolis and I have declared it to be one of our absolute favorite rides and already plan to come back next year.
We loved the overflowing Hoosier hospitality, the beautiful landscape and, of course, the bridges.
The volunteers manning the SAG stops made us all feel welcomed and never failed to put smiles on our faces (and great treats in our stomachs).
Hats off to the folks in Gowdy for their clever (and groaner/dad joke) road signs, to the many locals ringing cowbells along the route and to event planners who mapped out great routes on smooth roads and marked them well.
It takes a lot of people working incredibly hard to put together any cycling event — to put together one as good as the 5 in 50 takes a whole community of people who truly believe their county is something special.
That passion for home was noticeable, and it will bring us back year after year.
Congratulations, people of Rush County, for being wonderful hosts.
John Thomas, Indianapolis
