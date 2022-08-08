Dear Editor:
Nowhere in the Constitution does it say that we have to have 9 Supreme Court Justices. Nor would it require a Constitutional amendment to add more seats. In fact, Congress has expanded the Supreme Court five times throughout American history.
Congress should use its constitutional authority to rebalance the Supreme Court, which has been taken over by a supermajority that holds extreme views outside of the mainstream of legal thought and out of step with most Americans.
That’s why Congress must pass the Judiciary Act, which would add four seats to the Supreme Court and help stem the right-wing supermajority’s attacks on our fundamental freedoms, including the right to access abortion care.
There’s nothing stopping Congress from adding justices—except for the political will to do it, of course. In fact, recent polling showed that the majority of the American voters they represent support expanding the court. That’s why I’m urging Congress to pass to support the Judiciary Act of 2021 and add four seats to the Supreme Court.
Regarding a different issue, the January 6 hearings have wound down for the moment, but I won’t forget what I learned—that what happened that day wasn’t an isolated attack on our Capitol. It’s part of an ongoing criminal conspiracy to undermine our freedom to vote and to choose our elected leaders.
Trump and his pals worked together to try to stop the peaceful transfer of power because the 2020 presidential election didn’t go their way. Now, they’re working to make sure all of our elections go their way in the future, whether we vote in their favor or not.
Never before have we seen so many candidates running for office on a platform that promises to destroy our democracy from the inside out. Worst of all, many of these right-wing extremists are looking to take over election administration, running for offices like secretary of state and county clerk. Once they’re sworn in, many won’t hesitate to overturn future elections if they or their MAGA allies lose.
The only way we are going to protect our elections is to fight back and make our voices heard. If our vote wasn’t powerful, insurrectionists wouldn’t be working so hard to take our freedom to vote away. It’s up to us to hold election deniers accountable at the polls and elect democracy defenders up and down the ballot on November 8th.
Sincerely,
Jan Jones
Shelbyville, Indiana
