Dear Editor:
I’m calling on Todd Young and Mike Braun to oppose H.R. 1 / S. 1.
H.R. 1 / S. 1 is supposedly the “For the People Act,” but a more appropriate title would be the “Corrupt Politicians Act”.
Here are three reasons why I want my Senator to reject any effort to pass H.R. 1 / S. 1:
The bill would give public funds to politicians' election campaigns. Under no circumstances should public money be used to fund political careers.
H.R. 1 / S. 1 would also allow candidates to be paid a salary out of their campaign funds, those same campaign funds that would now be funded with public money.
H.R. 1 / S. 1 would federalize our election processes, which are currently run by the states. This is D.C. politicians trying to make sure the game is rigged in their favor. Politicians already in Washington should not be choosing who goes to Washington, voters should!
There are many more reasons to oppose H.R. 1 / S. 1, but I’ll just leave you with these three.
Hershel Houk
Greensburg
