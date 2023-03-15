Dear Editor:
Who do you trust? I’m not thinking of political leaders. I’m referring to people. What matters is whether they put their beliefs above evidence. Do they put Tribe above Truth? If they are unwilling to look at, or hear, evidence, then the answer is beware. We all choose what we believe. But if we are unwilling to put evidence above ourselves, we can’t even trust ourselves. We’re all tempted to do it. You know who I am talking about because we are related to them. They are our friends and neighbors. They are nice people.
All propogandists know that if you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it. We witness today the ease of spreading lies. Millions believe the last election was stolen based on allegations without evidence. Joseph Goebbels once said: “The more absurd the lie, the more people will believe it.” Q-Anon conspiracy anyone? Voltaire wrote during the reign of terror following the French Revolution over 200 years ago: “If you can get people to believe absurdities, you can get them to commit atrocities.” Remember January 6th. Times may have changed. People haven’t.
If you have been following the evidence, you know the former president knew he lost the 2020 election while he was (and still is) telling people he didn’t. He knows his audience. He actually has two: Those who believe what he says because they need to be lied to; and those who don’t care if it’s true because they want power.
James Tweed
Ocean City, New Jersey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.