Dear Editor:
A popular 1960s song recounts a kind woman rescuing a snake on a frozen morning. After allowing the snake to recover by the fireside, the poisonous reptile thanks the woman by biting her. She protests, and the snake tells her, “Shut up. You knew darn well I was a snake before you brought me in.”
Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s recent primary loss, and her developing popularity among a number of Democratic voters, reminded me of the snake song. That’s an observation, not an insult. Liz Cheney is noble, brave and patriotic. The song analogy is aimed more at fawning Democrats than Cheney.
Democrats hoping for a 2024 Cheney presidential run should remember that she voted with former President Donald Trump almost 93% of the time per Newsweek magazine. Cheney is all the positive things I listed. She’s also Dick Cheney’s daughter, proving that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Any Democrat still thankful to her in 2024 might want to check their gratitude at the voting booth.
Congresswoman Cheney may someday be in a position to tell Democrats, “You knew darn well I was a conservative when you took me in.”
There are snakes in this story. Liz Cheney isn’t one of them.
Jim Newton
Itasca, Illinois
