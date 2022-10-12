Dear Editor:
The Friends of Batesville Memorial Public Library held a used book sale in September which raised funds to benefit our local library.
We would like to thank the customers who helped to make this sale a success, and also to the members of the public who donated books for this event.
We plan to hold sales in December and March and are requesting the donation of additional books for this purpose.
If you have books around the house that you’ve been thinking of getting rid of, please bring them to the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Just let any library staff member know that you have books and they will be happy to take them off your hands.
We are also looking for materials such as CDs, DVDs, recorded books, etc. for inclusion in our sale. This type of recycling results in giving great books a new life and helps support your library at the same time!
Anne Baran
Friends of BMPL President
Batesville
