All things are possible
Dear Editor:
In response to an article published Sept. 18 in the Daily News:
Mr. Durant is right saying that these young people have to make a change in their hearts to be productive members of this or any society.
Tear the wall down and make room for the R.E.C. (Residents Encountering Christ) or any other programs offered.
By the way, let’s start in kindergarten through 12th grade by putting Christ back in the center and give these children hope.
What’s wrong with teaching the 10 Commandments and morals?
Matthew 20:25-26 says, Who then can be saved? Jesus said, with men this is impossible; but with Christ all things are possible.
Emma Tickle, Greensburg, Ind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.