Dear Editor:
The American Cancer Society is in need of more volunteer drivers to support the Road To Recovery program, which provides cancer patients with free rides to treatment. This year, an estimated 37,940 residents of Indiana will be diagnosed with cancer, and for some getting to treatments can be their biggest roadblock.
“Every day, thousands of cancer patients need of a ride to and from their treatments,” said Hannah Meinen, Program Manager at the American Cancer Society. “Even the best treatment can’t work if a cancer patient can’t get there.”
The American Cancer Society currently has a small team of Road To Recovery drivers, but the need for drivers is greater than the number of volunteers. In some communities, due to the lack of drivers, transportation needs can go unmet. The American Cancer Society anticipates the need to train several more drivers from throughout the area in order to meet the growing need of those facing cancer in the community.
All volunteers must have: A valid driver’s license, a good driving record, access to a safe and reliable vehicle, computer or tablet access, and some flexible availability Monday-Fridays from 8am-6pm. The American Cancer Society screens and trains all volunteer drivers and coordinates the rides for patients. Volunteer drivers donate their time and can provide as many rides as they want.
To learn more about volunteering for the Road To Recovery program, contact Program Manager Hannah Meinen at 317-344-7814 or by email at Hannah.Meinen@cancer.org.
Hannah Meinen
Indianapolis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.