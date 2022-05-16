Dear Editor:
“God created men and Sam Colt made them equal!” (Old West Adage - 1836).
This was the genesis of a new age of rapid firing guns that have evolved into the “gun misery” we have today.
It was December 14, 2012 and in Newtown, Connecticut some of the children were preparing to go to Sandy Hook Elementary School. Of all of the children, 20 first-graders were about to be subjected to one of the most heinous tragedies that our nation has ever witnessed. When the parents of these children said good-bye to their children that morning, they didn’t know they were saying good-bye for the last time.
On that morning of December 14, there was another person going to Sandy Hook Elementary: Adam Lanza. Before Lanza left for Sandy Hook, he shot and killed his mother with a .22 caliber Savage Mark II rifle. Shortly after 9:35 a.m., and armed with a Bushmaster XM15-E2S and 10 magazines of 30 rounds each, the mass killings began. As a result of this unthinkable horror, 20 children, aged six through seven, lay dead; their bodies torn apart by bullets. In addition, there were six school personnel that lay dead. At the end, Lanza had one more person to kill; himself.
It has become commonplace to turn the television to a news program and see that another mass shooting has occurred. It is as if our society has accepted this as “just another mass shooting.” I have a chart (CNN) that list the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in modern United States history. The chart list 25 occurrences from 1949 to 2021. Everyone, with one exception, of the 25, listed semi-automatic rifles and semi-automatic pistols as the killing instrument.
After the Sandy Hook killings, it was obvious that gun control legislation would have to be enacted to stem the tide of mass killings and to stop the flow of semi-automatic guns. As such, the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 was introduced. The National Rifle Association went full-out to kill the bill. One of the provisions of the bill stated: the sale, transfer, importation or manufacture of about 150 named firearms; firearms with thumbhole stocks and bullet buttons; the importation of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines; and high capacity ammunition magazines. The bill was defeated in the United States Senate on April 17, 2013 by a vote of 40 to 60. Why did the bill fail? Two reasons: the NRA and the politicians they own. It was as if the politicians come first and the people that they represent comes last.
Concerning people’s desire to own guns:
• For the person that believes our tyrannical government is going to take all of your firearms away I say this: no their not and they never have. If you believe that you should get into a shooting war with the government then you might want to get all of your legal and personal affairs in order. The military of the United States is the most powerful force that has ever existed on the face of this Earth. Going to war with them would be a little like hunting elephants with a squirt gun.
• For the man who proudly carries his firearm in public places I say this: carrying your firearm will not compliment your manhood; perhaps a visit to your doctor for some male enhancing drugs might suffice. Besides, if you are carrying your gun all the time you might accidentally shoot your big toe off.
• For the person(s) that lives and travels through a high crime urban setting, I can sympathize. These areas are probably awash in guns and as such, the reluctant need of a firearm might not be wanted, but might be a necessity.
Suggestions:
• Outlaw all semi-automatic guns
• Outlaw high-capacity magazines
• All gun sales (all types) must have a background check
• All trades and gift of guns must have a background check
• Serialization of all guns when manufactured
• Registration of all guns through a government entity
• All gun show loopholes must be plugged
• Ban “Ghost guns”
Conclusion:
When I got home from work on December 12, 2012, I turned the television on and I saw some of the faces of the parents whose child would not be going home and I could only imagine the pain that they were suffering. I also saw President Obama weep as he too was grieving. On that day, all of America should have been grieving, but unfortunately, they weren’t.
As the sun set on Newtown, Connecticut on that terrible day, the voices of despair cried out to all of those hearts that are now still. When the heart reaches into the silence all that’s left is the burden of memory and that memory shall never expire.
John Vanderbur
Greensburg
