The following events took place approximately 60 years ago and as such the cobwebs of time have blurred my memory, so I might be a little off on the time and some of the characters that were involved.
When I was a boy, I lived on a small farm approximately two miles southeast of Letts, Indiana. One day in the mid 1950s my father brought home something that I had never seen before; it was a television antenna. My father told me we would soon have our first television set. I was ecstatic.
When our mother allowed, my brother and I watched the usual cowboy and Indian programs; once in awhile we would watch the Walt Disney programs. In addition to those programs, I enjoyed professional wrestling. All of the matches I watched, the bad guys, such as “Dick the Bruiser,” were very violent. When the bell rang he would come out of his corner and start slinging fist and kicking his opponent. I could never understand why the referee didn’t disqualify him.
As I matured, my interest in wrestling waned somewhat and, as such, I wanted to find out if the whole thing was acting or the real thing. There were occasions when wrestling shows came to Greensburg and put on a show at the old Armory, or at the Greensburg High School gymnasium. My father took us to a few of those, and after seeing them I still remained ambivalent but tending toward the whole thing being a “circus show.”
True story…fast forward a few years. I am uncertain of the exact year, but I think it was 1961 or 1962. A wrestling match exhibition was scheduled to take place at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. I don’t remember if it took place during the fair or another time. And so it was, I went to the wrestling match by myself to determine if it was genuine or fake. If memory serves me correctly, it was a was a pleasant summer evening. The bleachers were filled with people and we were about to witness the “Big Match.”
When the main event was about to take place, the wrestlers came to the ring. When the Shire brothers entered the ring their appearance was quite striking; they stood less than six feet tall, had long blonde hair, and strutted around the ring as if they owned it. The crowd booed loudly. Then came Cowboy Bob Ellis and I believe, but am uncertain, Wilbur Snyder. The crowd roared with approval. When the bell rang the wrestlers went after each other. The Shires were dirty players, illegally kicking and punching Cowboy Bob when the referee couldn’t see them. Some in the crowd was becoming very angry; an older gentleman, sitting on the front row with his wife, was gripping his seat so hard I thought sawdust was going to arise. A policeman sat down beside him to calm him down.
There was loud booing from the crowd and the Shires mocked them, which infuriated some. And then something happened I couldn’t believe. An infuriated man from the crowd headed for the ring. This guy looked like he was about six inches short of being six feet and weighing every bit of 150 pounds. When he reached the ring, a policeman grabbed him and that guy turned around and landed a roundhouse fist to the cop’s face. That’s when about five cops grabbed the guy and he was the recipient of many blows all over him.
After that, things settled down and the match progressed. I cannot remember who won the match. The wrestlers and the match were, of course, all fake. The real loser was the guy who charged the ring and got beat up by the police; that was not fake.
John Vanderbur
Greensburg
