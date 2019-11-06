Dear Editor:
North Decatur High School will once again be celebrating and honoring the veterans of our community during the school's annual Veterans Day festivities.
The celebration will be Monday, Nov. 11. All members of the community are welcome to attend. It will be special, as always, as it is a student lead ceremony.
We will start the day early, setting out our avenue of flags before dawn.
At 8:30 a.m., the National Honor Society will be hosting breakfast in the cafeteria for veterans and their family.
At 10 a.m., we will begin the program in the main gymnasium with a welcome from Principal Debbie Reynolds. We will be honoring our veterans, several community members for their contributions to veterans, and others (bit of a secret on this one).
Our ceremony will continue with student readings, a flag folding ceremony, the MIA recognition moment, the band salute of the armed forces, several choir numbers, and, of course, our guest speaker, Tom Fleming. We will end the ceremony with the tolling of the bell, the American Legion Legion Post 129 Honor Guard, and the playing of Taps by Tristan Ingmire. The ceremony should end around 11 a.m.
Thank you for your support of the program and, most importantly, the support of our veterans.
Ashley Morford
North Decatur High School's National Honor Society President
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.