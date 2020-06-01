Dear Editor:
I am not writing to criticize or cast blame. I've tried that, and it just exacerbates the problem. I am writing as a nonpartisan patriot to express a humble plea that you two Senators use the power of your office to take nonpartisan patriotic action to pull America back from the looming abyss.
I won't list the many, varied, very imminent, existential threats we face. We all know what they are. My family is crushed, terrified and heartbroken by America's sad plight.
David Gergen, a nonpartisan observer who served two Republican Presidents express our despair pretty well in this op/ed: https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/30/opinions/trump-twitter-minneapolis-george-floyd-gergen/index.html.
I ask that you two US Senators read Gergen's op/ed and I appeal to your sense of truth, duty, dignity, honor, and patriotism in asking you to act to try to save America.
Ron Nesler
New Harmony, Indiana
