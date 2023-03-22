Dear Editor:
Let's talk about what occupational therapy is (and isn’t). Almost 20 years ago I was shadowing at a hospital to see if I’d like to pursue my masters in OT. The man I met said “It’s a great field if you don’t mind explaining what you do for the rest of your life.” I’ve never grown tired it!
What we do: OT's help people participate in everyday activities that they need / want to do. We use evidence-based approaches and honor unique lifestyles and values. This may look like safely strengthening muscles so a mom with arthritis can push a stroller. It may look teaching adaptive devices for dressing after hip surgery, using cognitive strategies so a person with dementia can prep a meal, or helping a child with special needs excel at school.
What we’re not: Occupational therapists are not here to get you a job (common mistake and the name being what is, I can’t say I don’t get it)! We are also different than physical therapy. Some of my best friends are PT’s and we work closely, but as distinct professions with distinct scopes of practice. The best part is you might qualify for both!
To see if OT is right for you, have an evaluation. You could reach out to your local clinic, ask your doctor for a referral, or speak to your child’s school for school-based services.
Visit www.aota.org for more information.
Catherine Miranda
Elmsdord, NY
