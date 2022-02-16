Are corporations people?
Dear Editor:
Edward Coke, an English jurist 1552-1634, wrote:
“Corporations cannot commit treason, nor be
outlawed, nor excommunicated, for they have no souls.”
In our times, a certain faction (Republicans, I think, but feel free to correct me if I’m wrong) pushed through legislation that turned corporations into people, thereby skirting political campaign funding laws and turning the buying of politicians into a growth industry.
As a consequence, we have corporations with vast amounts of money buying politicians right and left--oops, possibly a wrong analogy, but perhaps not.
Rich corporations are now in a position to skew elections and defeat the votes and wishes of ordinary citizens.
Perhaps it’s a sign of the times that our three branches of government can be owned just like a Walmart or Amazon.
Your thoughtful comment is invited.
Best regards,
Norman D. Voiles, Rural Rushville
