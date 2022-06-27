Dear Editor:
When I was much younger and more naive, I always perceived the Supreme Court Justices to be somewhat mysterious, all-wise superior beings, perhaps even divinely inspired. In my mind they could do no wrong. In their black-robed grandeur, they seemed to be on a par with the Greek gods who passed down their divine wisdom from Mt. Olympus.
In my more mature (I hope) years, I've come to the sad realism that Supreme Court justices are just highly placed politicians who don't have to run for reelection.
As we go through life, we learn many good and useful things; sadly, we also learn some really distasteful ones.
My learning about the Supreme Court was certainly one of those sad doses of reality, but one that could not be avoided.
I now have to acknowledge that the Supremes (not the vocal group) are just ordinary men and women who are well-paid and with life tenure. And they march to the political beat which heavily colors all of their decision making.
You will find no open minds on the Supreme Court. They are all locked into their own political agendas.
And if you're looking for infinite wisdom, forget about it.
Norman D. Voiles
Rural Rushville
